Joe Haden officially retires as a member of the Browns today

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Joe Haden showed up on the additions list for the Cleveland Browns in yesterday’s memo. He officially retired as a member of the Browns today as they have placed him on the reserve/retired list. Haden was the guest of honor during Cleveland’s Monday Night Football win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

Sharing a deep connection with the city, Haden stated he grew up in Cleveland. Despite spending half of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Haden’s allegiance to Northeast Ohio will now remain forever.

Congrats to Joe on a long and successful career, and best wishes to him and his family.

