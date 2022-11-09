ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET

Atlanta Falcons Pay Tribute To Migos Rapper Takeoff

Atlanta continued honoring the memory of hometown hip hop star Takeoff. On Sunday (Nov. 6), the Atlanta Falcons paid tribute to the Migos rapper at Mercedes Benz Stadium before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Totalprosports.com reports. Takeoff, 28, was fatally shot on Nov. 1 outside a...
960 The Ref

Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena

ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, is hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A woman and another man were also wounded during the shooting. No arrests have been made.
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
