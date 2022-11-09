Read full article on original website
Britain, Australia into Billie Jean King Cup semifinals
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Britain pulled off an unlikely 3-0 victory over Spain in the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the top team event in women’s tennis for the first time in 41 years. Australia also reached the last four in Glasgow,...
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy
Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
atptour.com
Eight Champions, One Shot: 2022 Nitto ATP Finals Official Photo
Players participate in media day before action begins at season finale. The eight 2022 Nitto ATP Finals singles competitors gathered on Friday at Turin’s Gallerie d’Italia, an art gallery located on the city’s renowned Piazza San Carlo, for the season finale's official group photo. Rafael Nadal, Casper...
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain beat Spain 3-0 to reach semi-finals
Great Britain pulled off a huge upset to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time in 41 years. Alicia Barnett and Olivia Nicholls, who only made debuts in the competition on Tuesday, won the doubles match that sealed a 3-0 win over Spain in Glasgow. Singles...
tennisuptodate.com
Belinda Bencic seals Switzerland's win over Canada at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Belinda Bencic needed to win in order for Switzerland to move on at the Billie Jean King Cup and she did just that by beating Fernandez in straight sets. Andreescu lost the first match and Fernandez lost the second set to give Switzerland a chance to go to the semi-final once more. They played in it last year as well and it seems like they are on the path to a final once more.
tennisuptodate.com
"We got to the airport at like 8:55pm. They said we had four minutes for the bags" - Mertens details rush from Fort Worth for WTA Finals to Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow
Elise Mertens had to rush to the airport after the WTA Finals finished with a trophy in order to get to Glasgow. She was rushing to the airport in order to get to Glasgow for the Billie Jean King Cup. She made it in time but it was a stressful journey that left a mark on her as she retired against Tomljanovic today down 0-3 in the final set.
tennisuptodate.com
Father of Novak Djokovic, Srdjan Djokovic on potential for help in Australian Open cause: "Of course they will not lobby because he is the best tennis player in the world"
It's still unclear whether Novak Djokovic will play at 2023 Australian Open despite reports from Australia suggesting he will. His father Srdjan Djokovic recently talked about his future during an appereance on the K1 television explaining that he doesn't see anybody help Djokovic get back to the Australian Open. He said that whatever happens he will go down as the greatest athlete of all time:
tennisuptodate.com
"Finally a tennis player spoke out against harassment of another player" - Tennis fans laud John Millman for backing Novak Djokovic over his secret drink saga
Novak Djokovic lost to new sensation Holger Rune of Denmark in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday. However, the hot topic has been the Serb's coaching team trying to hide a drink that they prepared during one of the matches. During the semifinals against Stefanos Tsitsipas, a spectator...
tennisuptodate.com
"If there was anything illegal in the drinks, he would test positive for it" - Patrick McEnroe defends Djokovic over mystery drink scandal
Patrick McEnroe has come out in Novak Djokovic's defense in light of the recent mystery drink controversy involving the Serb's trainer and fellow team members. The former American player suggested that it would be impossible for any illegal substance in the Serb's drinks to go undetected with the high level of testing protocols in place on the pro tennis circuit.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime sets title aims at ATP Finals: "There is no reason, in my opinion, not to aspire to victory"
Felix Auger-Aliassime doesn't see a reason why he would not target winning the ATP Finals believing himself capable of it. Felix Auger-Aliassime recently had a tremendous running winning three trophies in three consecutive weeks. The Canadian was playing some amazing tennis showing himself very calm in finals despite sporting an abysmal career record up until that point.
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Rune and Next Gen still have a way to go to topple Djokovic : “If the Australian Open started next week, to me Djokovic is the solid favourite”
Patrick McEnroe believes Novak Djokovic is the best player right now picking him to win the Australian Open if it started tomorrow. Djokovic has been king down under for a very long time having won the event a couple of times in a row. We say 'in a row' because he didn't play last year with many adamant that he would have won it had he played. Considering how he played this year when he did play, it's not far-fetched at all.
BBC
Billie Jean King Cup: GB 'underdogs' for semi-final v Australia, says Anne Keothavong
Venue: Emirates Arena, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 12 November Start: 10:00 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app; follow live text commentary on website and app. Great Britain "can't be satisfied by just reaching the semi-finals" as they prepare to face Australia in the...
tennisuptodate.com
"He's pretty much always a favorite to win" - Casper Ruud believes Novak Djokovic remains the player to beat on tour
Novak Djokovic remains the player to beat in almost every tournament he enters despite dropping down the rankings during a difficult 2022 season, according to Casper Ruud. The Serbian was the year-end world No. 1 for the seventh time in 2021, but he was unable to compete at the Australian Open or the US Open this year due to his Covid-19 vaccination status. Additionally, the Wimbledon title he secured in the summer – his 21st Grand Slam triumph – didn’t earn him any ranking points, as the tournament was stripped of them after organizers decided to ban Russian and Belarusian players from competing following the invasion of Ukraine.
tennisuptodate.com
United Cup officials hoping for Kyrgios-Tsitsipas Wimbledon rematch at inaugural event in January
Tennis West officials are hopeful of hosting Nick Kyrgios and the Australian national team when the inaugural United Cup draw is held on Thursday. Perth could potentially host one of the top-ranked teams in Greece, America or Poland, meaning world No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas or Polish star Hubert Hurkacz could be hitting the court at RAC Arena next month.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic eager for ATP Finals success: “It would be a perfect ending to the season”
Novak Djokovic is hopeful about winning the ATP Finals explaining how it would be the perfect ending to the season. Djokovic has had a couple of amazing weeks on Tour since it shifted indoors but he was unable to win the trophy in Paris last week. Dane Holger Rune proved better leaving Djokovic even more determined to succeed at the ATP Finals.
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz relishing Nadal tie at ATP Finals: "Playing Rafa is a big dea
Fritz has made a habit of playing Nadal this year but he doesn't mind as he sees the match as a privilege to experience. You don't play one of the best of all time every day so Fritz is certainly right in being excited to play Nadal again. They had some great matches this year and it was Fritz who handed Nadal his first loss this year. It came at the Indian Wells Masters where Fritz proved better in the final. He nearly beat him at Wimbledon but he will have a chance to do that in Turin:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Paire's professional persona ends with outburst during Challenger
Benoit Paire explained recently that he's motivated to turn his career around but he didn't remain professional for too long. He was in Japan playing at a challenger event and he was clearly annoyed. When he dropped a point in the opening set at 3-3 Paire had an outburst in French which was translated by Tennis Majors. He shouted:
tennisuptodate.com
Ivanovic believes Djokovic tops GOAT debate: "Both Roger and Rafa had ups and downs but Nole always stayed at top"
Unsurprisingly Ana Ivanovic has backed compatriot Novak Djokovic as the best player in history citing his continued success as a reason. Former number one Ana Ivanovic has been out of tennis for a while but she's observed from afar what has been going on the Tour. A great player in her time, Ivanovic believes Djokovic to be the best player to ever pick up a racquet confirming it for Serbian TV K1.
