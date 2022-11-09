Read full article on original website
Consider This ...
2d ago
… the floodgates are now open to the flood of nonsense ‘feel good’ pork-projects pandering to special interests. Taxpayer dollars being flushed down toilet
Michael Miller
2d ago
how did one get 44 counties and lose and the other one gets 16 and wins I guess the lecturial college is getting a big pay out from the democrats got to love briberies its how they win so new york is now officially going to be a third world state with no way back thanks dems I guess I'll be moving as soon as I can from this state so my kids can feel safe and secure that's sad and that's all I got to say a out that
I'murHucklberry
2d ago
Hochul...I wouldn't be to happy!..the whole state was Red! Nobody wants you except for the city and it appears Albany County.
