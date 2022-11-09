ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Consider This ...
2d ago

… the floodgates are now open to the flood of nonsense ‘feel good’ pork-projects pandering to special interests. Taxpayer dollars being flushed down toilet

Michael Miller
2d ago

how did one get 44 counties and lose and the other one gets 16 and wins I guess the lecturial college is getting a big pay out from the democrats got to love briberies its how they win so new york is now officially going to be a third world state with no way back thanks dems I guess I'll be moving as soon as I can from this state so my kids can feel safe and secure that's sad and that's all I got to say a out that

I'murHucklberry
2d ago

Hochul...I wouldn't be to happy!..the whole state was Red! Nobody wants you except for the city and it appears Albany County.

Syracuse.com

New York emerges as exception to strong election for Democrats

While Democrats were celebrating a stronger-than-expected midterm performance across much of the U.S. this week, New York was emerging as a notable exception where losses and lackluster results prompted a round of soul-searching and finger-pointing inside the party. Republicans flipped four congressional seats, including one held by Rep. Sean Patrick...
FLORIDA STATE
NY1

4 post-election questions for New York politics

With Election Day now behind us, there are a host of outstanding issues facing New York's state government, its economy and its political leadership in Albany. While most of the races are settled across the state, the new political landscape is different than the one at the start of the year. Here are four burning questions facing New York.
NEW YORK STATE
cityandstateny.com

State Senator-elect Jack Martins on why Long Island went red

Pressing forward in the red wave that coursed through Long Island during the 2022 midterm election, Jack Martins, a former state senator and mayor of the village of Mineola, is returning to the state Senate after six years. He’ll be doing so alongside two other Long Island Republicans who flipped...
chautauquatoday.com

Wendel disappointed by Zeldin's loss, vows to work with Hochul

Chautauqua County's top elected official says he's disappointed by Congressman Lee Zeldin's defeat on Tuesday, but County Executive P.J. Wendel says he will continue to work with Governor Kathy Hochul. Wendel says the Long Island Republican ran a "great" campaign against Hochul, who became the state's first woman elected as governor. The Lakewood Republican says Zeldin did so despite New York being a blue state...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Zeldin concedes to Hochul in gubernatorial race

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the gubernatorial race, Lee Zeldin has conceded. The Republican Congressman from Long Island calls the race a “once in a generation campaign,” noting the tally between himself and Governor Kathy Hochul was close. Zeldin also says that despite the results, Albany should...
NEW YORK STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State. The month-long observance will recognize the longstanding, strong partnership between New York State and Puerto Rico and highlight the important contributions of people of Puerto Rican descent in the state. The proclamation also acknowledges the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the island this past September, and ongoing support, supplies, and other relief efforts to people in Puerto Rico and its government.
Legislative Gazette

Shrestha Defeats Sheehan in 103rd Assembly District

Progressive Democrat Sarahana Shrestha won the 103rd Assembly seat Tuesday, defeating Republican Patrick Sheehan. According to the New York State Board of Elections, Shrestha won with 59 percent of the votes compared to Sheehan’s 38 percent. The 103rd Assembly District includes parts of Ulster and Dutchess counties in the Hudson Valley, including Kingston and New Paltz.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Axios

New York Democrats spoil House party

A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
NEW YORK STATE
Washington Examiner

Jerry Nadler cruises to victory in safe New York district

Rep. Jerry Nadler secured another term representing a heavily Democratic New York district, easily triumphing over GOP nominee Mike Zumbluskas in the midterm elections. Nadler, who under New York's previous congressional lines represented a district that hugged Manhattan's west side and continued into parts of Brooklyn, will now represent the northern region of Central Park in the 12th district, which spans the borough laterally.
NEW YORK STATE

