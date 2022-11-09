Read full article on original website
Virginia Football vs. Pittsburgh | Scores and Updates
Score updates and live analysis for the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Virginia Cavaliers college football game
saturdaydownsouth.com
ACC QB throws pick-6s on first 2 passes of game
Virginia got off to the worst possible start Saturday against Pittsburgh. Everything is going wrong for UVA. The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff. That turned out to be good news for Pitt. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong looked to pass on the first play of the game. The pass was intercepted...
Pitt Starts Fast, Runs Away from Virginia for Third ACC Win
The Pitt Panthers rode two early pick sixes to an easy victory over Virginia.
Pitt vs West Virginia Takeaways: Stinging, Not Damning
The Pitt Panthers fell in brutal fashion to their most hated rival and it was a tough loss, but not a season-defining one.
Pittsburgh Panrs
No. 18 Pitt Shuts Out Cleveland State, 36-0
CLEVELAND—Pitt put the college wrestling world on notice Friday night with an impressive opening dual victory at Cleveland State, winning by 36-0 shutout to open the 2022-23 regular season. Head coach Keith Gavin started his sixth season at the helm of his alma mater by watching his recruiting and...
thesportspage.blog
Trojans’ Camy Kiser decides Pitt is the fit for her
Since the postseason cross country meets began about five weeks ago, life has been a big whirlwind for Camy Kiser. But now on the other side of all of that activity, Kiser, a senior at Chambersburg, can sit back and relax — for at least a little while, anyway — with a smile on her face.
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
voiceofmotown.com
What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
wtae.com
Former Pitt basketball player looks to create opportunities for Black business leaders
Pennsylvania recently announced millions of dollars in grants for community projects. One of those projects is being driven by a former Pitt basketball star and current Pitt broadcaster Curtis Aiken. From on the court success to success in Pittsburgh's business community, Aiken wants to create a working and social environment...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Playoffs Week 2 high school football final scores
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season is winding down, and we’ve got some great match-ups for the first week of high school football playoffs in western Pennsylvania!. Here are the games we are covering this Friday on Skylights:. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Pitt vs West Virginia Live Feed: Backyard Brawl Sequel
Join us as the Pitt Panthers take on West Virginia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk
The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland
The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - WPIAL Quarterfinals
Thomas Jefferson 21 Greater Latrobe 6 (4A Quarterfinal) Although Greater Latrobe scored first, third-seeded Thomas Jefferson produced 21 unanswered points, keyed by a dominant rushing attack, to claim a 21-6 win at home against the Wildcats in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. Greater Latrobe struck in the second quarter, as Corey Boerio recorded an interception, setting up a 1-yard run by QB John Wetzel. The Jaguars kept the No. 11 Wildcats off the board for the rest of the contest, though, while Elias Lippencott and Aidan Whalen forged a formidable duo on the ground. Lippencott rushed 31 times for 133 yards, scoring twice, while Whalen posted 22 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. In the defeat, Robby Fulton paced Greater Latrobe with 15 carries for 98 yards. After recording the first playoff win since 1968 a week ago, the Wildcats conclude the campaign with a mark of 7-5. Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Cherpak notched his 300th win, and the Jaguars advance to battle No. 2 Central Valley in the 4A semifinals.
Pittsburgh Career Institute closing in 2 weeks due to ‘factors outside the school’s control’
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Career Institute is closing its doors in two weeks. The news came as a shock to students. “I went into school today expecting to take a physics exam. I walked in and it was a paper saying, ‘we’re closing down, sorry,’” one student told us.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa capitalizes on mistakes to take down Montour in Class 4A quarterfinals
It was wet at Freedom Friday night, but there wasn’t any rust on Aliquippa following a bye week. The top-seeded Quips came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter rolled from there on their way to a 41-7 victory over No. 8 Montour (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at a soggy Jimbo Covert Field.
New Castle High School boys’ basketball preview
New Castle finished runner-up in last year's Class 5A state tournament.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
McKeesport Option Attack Rolls over Armstrong, 41-21
KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers took a trip to visit the Armstrong Riverhawks in a quarterfinal matchup of the WPIAL Class-4A playoffs. Both teams averaged over 34 points per game and both featured stingy defenses. This matchup was expected to be highly competitive and close throughout due to how well the teams matchup against one another. The game was deeply affected by the heavy rain experienced throughout the night. The Tigers went on to beat the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21. The weather shifted the advantage to the side of the Tigers due to the fact that they rarely pass the ball and run a triple-option offense. As far as Armstrong’s offensive game plan, they like to air it out with Penn-commit Cadin Olsen.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
