Thomas Jefferson 21 Greater Latrobe 6 (4A Quarterfinal) Although Greater Latrobe scored first, third-seeded Thomas Jefferson produced 21 unanswered points, keyed by a dominant rushing attack, to claim a 21-6 win at home against the Wildcats in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. Greater Latrobe struck in the second quarter, as Corey Boerio recorded an interception, setting up a 1-yard run by QB John Wetzel. The Jaguars kept the No. 11 Wildcats off the board for the rest of the contest, though, while Elias Lippencott and Aidan Whalen forged a formidable duo on the ground. Lippencott rushed 31 times for 133 yards, scoring twice, while Whalen posted 22 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. In the defeat, Robby Fulton paced Greater Latrobe with 15 carries for 98 yards. After recording the first playoff win since 1968 a week ago, the Wildcats conclude the campaign with a mark of 7-5. Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Cherpak notched his 300th win, and the Jaguars advance to battle No. 2 Central Valley in the 4A semifinals.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO