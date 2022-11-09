ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

saturdaydownsouth.com

ACC QB throws pick-6s on first 2 passes of game

Virginia got off to the worst possible start Saturday against Pittsburgh. Everything is going wrong for UVA. The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff. That turned out to be good news for Pitt. Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong looked to pass on the first play of the game. The pass was intercepted...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Pittsburgh Panrs

No. 18 Pitt Shuts Out Cleveland State, 36-0

CLEVELAND—Pitt put the college wrestling world on notice Friday night with an impressive opening dual victory at Cleveland State, winning by 36-0 shutout to open the 2022-23 regular season. Head coach Keith Gavin started his sixth season at the helm of his alma mater by watching his recruiting and...
CLEVELAND, OH
thesportspage.blog

Trojans’ Camy Kiser decides Pitt is the fit for her

Since the postseason cross country meets began about five weeks ago, life has been a big whirlwind for Camy Kiser. But now on the other side of all of that activity, Kiser, a senior at Chambersburg, can sit back and relax — for at least a little while, anyway — with a smile on her face.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

What Bob Huggins Had to Say After West Virginia’s Blowout Win Over Pitt

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – The West Virginia Mountaineers got their largest victory over Pitt in a basketball game since 1968, beating the Panthers 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. Here’s what West Virginia’s legendary head coach Bob Huggins had to say immediately following the game:. “We...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beaver Falls-Ligonier Valley game delayed by power outage, moved to Blackhawk

The WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinal football playoff game between Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls has been moved from Geneva College to Blackhawk High School. Kickoff was delayed after a tree fell into a transformer and caused a power outage at Geneva. With power not set to come on until after 9 p.m., officials decided to look for an alternative site. Stadium lights would have taken 30 minutes to come back on.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes. Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
westmorelandsports.com

Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - WPIAL Quarterfinals

Thomas Jefferson 21 Greater Latrobe 6 (4A Quarterfinal) Although Greater Latrobe scored first, third-seeded Thomas Jefferson produced 21 unanswered points, keyed by a dominant rushing attack, to claim a 21-6 win at home against the Wildcats in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals. Greater Latrobe struck in the second quarter, as Corey Boerio recorded an interception, setting up a 1-yard run by QB John Wetzel. The Jaguars kept the No. 11 Wildcats off the board for the rest of the contest, though, while Elias Lippencott and Aidan Whalen forged a formidable duo on the ground. Lippencott rushed 31 times for 133 yards, scoring twice, while Whalen posted 22 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. In the defeat, Robby Fulton paced Greater Latrobe with 15 carries for 98 yards. After recording the first playoff win since 1968 a week ago, the Wildcats conclude the campaign with a mark of 7-5. Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Cherpak notched his 300th win, and the Jaguars advance to battle No. 2 Central Valley in the 4A semifinals.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

McKeesport Option Attack Rolls over Armstrong, 41-21

KITTANNING, Pa. — The McKeesport Tigers took a trip to visit the Armstrong Riverhawks in a quarterfinal matchup of the WPIAL Class-4A playoffs. Both teams averaged over 34 points per game and both featured stingy defenses. This matchup was expected to be highly competitive and close throughout due to how well the teams matchup against one another. The game was deeply affected by the heavy rain experienced throughout the night. The Tigers went on to beat the Riverhawks by the score of 41-21. The weather shifted the advantage to the side of the Tigers due to the fact that they rarely pass the ball and run a triple-option offense. As far as Armstrong’s offensive game plan, they like to air it out with Penn-commit Cadin Olsen.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power

About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
PITTSBURGH, PA

