FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynard Skynard, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Artist Needed To Create Sculpture for City Center at Hanna AvenueModern GlobeTampa, FL
Operation Helping Hand Aids Injured Veterans and Their FamiliesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Hurricane HelpModern GlobeHillsborough County, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
Safety Harbor Connect
So. Fresh, 10 Years Later
A Decade of Southern Fresh, the popular downtown Safety Harbor restaurant celebrates 10 years of serving authentic homemade meals, including its signature fried chicken, this weekend. Aaron Stewart and his partners at Southern Fresh planned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their popular downtown Safety Harbor restaurant in late September,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
7 Awesome Happy Hour Spots in Clearwater
Whether you live there or you’re just swinging by to enjoy the beach, there is...
Tampa rapper Plies plays Tally Ho lounge on Saturday
You can feed your family at this one, too.
tampamagazines.com
Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay
During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
Incredible Thanksgiving Buffets in Tampa Bay
When you want to spend Thanksgiving indulging in never-ending food, you need a Thanksgiving buffet....
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
wild941.com
$2B Powerball Ticket Sold In California But Million Dollar Tickets Sold In Florida
Sadly someone Hit the powerball for the $2.04 billion! It was sold in Altadena California according to Lottery officials! The winning numbers, which were announced Tuesday morning were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10. Here’s some good news, we still have a $1M and $2M winner in Florida. Check your tickets!!! It was fun while it lasted. I purchased several tickets, because you can’t win unless you play.
fox13news.com
Tickets to 2023 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are now on sale
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The sound of racing cars will return to downtown St. Petersburg. Tickets to this year's Firestone Grand Prix are now on sale. The 19th annual event is set for March 3-5, 2023. The Firestone Grand Prix is traditionally the site of the IndyCar season opener. The...
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
Comedian Gallagher Dies at 76
Plant HS and USF Graduate Leo Gallagher Known for Smashing Watermelons with a Sledgehammer
Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
fox13news.com
Taylor Swift adds third Tampa show date; tickets go on sale next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Taylor Swift fans have three nights to choose from when the pop star makes her stop in Tampa. The third show at Raymond James Stadium was added to her tour. Swift surprise released her album "Midnights" which immediately took over the Billboard Top 10. Soon after, she announced "The Eras Tour" with 26 stops in 20 cities – including one in Tampa on April 15, 2023. Last week, she added a second Tampa show, and this week a third was added.
fox13news.com
Sonic booms heard in Florida caused by secret spaceplane returning to Earth
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents lit up social media on Saturday after hearing the sound of sonic booms and not knowing what caused them. Turns out, Boeing's X-37B – an autonomous spaceplane that spent over 900 days in space on a U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force mission – had secretly returned to Earth.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Apartment sales; St. Pete doughnut shop
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Alta Belleair apartment complex sells for $64 million. White Oak Partners has purchased the Alta Belleair Apartments for roughly $64 million from Atlanta-based management group Wood Partners. The 256-unit apartment complex at 1632 Clearwater-Largo Road was a $45 million project developed by...
fox13news.com
Tampa dodges major brunt of Tropical Storm Nicole
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa was prepared for the worst of Tropical Storm Nicole but was able to dodge the major brunt of the storm, Mayor Jane Castor said Thursday. Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a handful of down trees and power lines. At one point, the storm knocked out power to about 20,000 people.
New LGBTQIA collective will host 'Thanksgiving' feast and educational event in St. Pete
The event at Allendale United Methodist Church will educate the public on the true origin of Thanksgiving.
