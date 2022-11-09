Read full article on original website
Related
The best wine deals for October 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white
Whether your preferred tipple is red, white or rosé, settling down with a glass of wine is the perfect way to unwind, especially after a spot of spring cleaning or busy day at work.Wine is also a timeless gift to give on special occasions such as upcoming birthdays and anniversaries; to bring with you when visiting friends and family, or to share with a loved one at the end of a long week, coupled with dinner and a movie.Whatever the reason your bottle rack needs a restock, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up with excellent savings on everything...
Thrillist
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
TODAY.com
I tried 7 frozen chicken nugget brands and one actually tasted farm-to-table
It is an indisputable fact that I have eaten more chicken nuggets than the average human. In fact, chicken nuggets were and are the solution to practically everything in my life. Refusing dinner as a kid? Chicken nuggets. Bribery to be social? Chicken nuggets. Pure and utter boredom? Chicken nuggets. High cholesterol? More of a cause than a solution, but, alas, chicken nuggets. I frankly wouldn’t be surprised if I started to grow feathers.
Thrillist
Wendy's Will Soon Bring Back a Popular Dessert
Wendy's has a new-found love of cycling through Frosty flavors. It made a splash with the Strawberry Frosty this summer. And in smaller side events, it has tried out flavors like a Bananas Foster, Birthday Cake, or the Rick and Morty-inspired Pickle Frosty. On November 10, it announced that the...
Exclusive: Wendy's is selling its first-ever holiday Frosty
Wendy's is adding a holiday-themed Frosty to its menu for the first time ever.
The Daily South
How Often Do You Need To Mop Your Floors?
Keeping your home in tip-top shape can be a struggle, and sometimes it’s hard to know how often you should be deep cleaning to maintain that sparkle—especially when it comes to your floors. Below, we’ve asked an expert for their take on how often you actually need to mop your floors, what are the best mopping practices, and what to look for when shopping for a great mop.
The Daily South
Act Fast—This Roasting Pan Set Is 50 Percent Off Ahead of Black Friday
A proper roasting pan is a versatile workhorse in the kitchen. Flavor-packed dinners fit all in one pan, and the spacious size allows you to cook meats evenly—a must for holiday turkeys and beyond. Today, shoppers can find deals weeks ahead of Black Friday as part of the early...
TODAY.com
An Aldi-obsessed couple just got married in the grocery store aisle
A couple who recently took the plunge decided they would do so feet a away from fresh produce and the dairy section. On Nov. 9, Southgate, Michigan residents Michael and Jessica Hurd (née Bojanowski) got married at an Aldi, the first couple to ever do so in one of the grocery chain’s locations. The happy couple exchanged vows at the brand’s Aldi Insights Center in Batavia, Illinois, which was transformed into a wedding venue for the big day.
Why does chocolate turn white (and is it safe to eat)?
Sometimes dark or milk chocolate gets a white sheen or blotchy white spots on it. What is happening, and is chocolate that has turned white safe to eat?
