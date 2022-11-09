ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

DC’s first Latino-centered LGBTQ rights group’s document collection to be digitally archived

D.C.’s first Latino-centered LGBTQ rights group is now a part of history, thanks to a trove of documents preserved over the years. The LGBTQ rights group, ENLACE began fighting for the rights of Hispanics back in 1987. Letitia “Leti” Gomez moved to D.C. from Texas, where she was active in the gay rights movement. She decided to get involved during a trip to the District for the March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights and eventually became ENLACE’s president.
Commercial Observer

Affordable Housing Vet Feras Qumseya Joins Standard Communities

Affordable housing developer Standard Communities has added Feras Qumseya, an affordable housing maven at Foulger-Pratt, as a chief development officer in its Washington, D.C., office. The position is a new one for the company. In his role, Qumseya will lead a new construction division focused on leveraging 4 percent Low...
GW Hatchet

Column: After reelection, Bowser must aid unhoused Washingtonians

Last summer, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration offered residents of the city’s four largest homeless encampments one-year leases to move to transitional and ultimately permanent housing in a “housing-first” approach. The city successfully housed 100 of the encampments’ 139 eligible residents under the Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments, or CARE, pilot program. But to paraphrase GW alumnus and Foggy Bottom and West End Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Yannik Omictin, you can’t just give somebody housing. It takes more than a home to ensure someone is housed.
DCist

For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate

On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
WJLA

Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths

WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
Hoya

DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers

Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
WTOP

At GW Hospital event for trauma survivors, stories of lives saved

George Washington University Hospital hosted survivors of traumatic injuries at a Thursday event giving patients a chance to reunite with the care providers who saved their lives. The D.C. hospital’s annual Trauma Survivors Day featured inspiring and captivating stories from survivors of serious, life-threatening injuries — including a school shooting,...
Daily Voice

Washington DC Has Highest Divorce Rate In Nation

The top 10 US states with the highest divorce rate, revealed that Washington, DC has the highest divorce rate in the nation, according to a new study by Texas Divorce Laws. The District of Columbia is first with almost 21% divorce rate despite the lower married population. The study analyzed data from the United States Census Bureau on the divorced population of each state along with Washington, DC, and compared it to the population who are married, to discover the divorce rate of each state.
fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
WTOP

Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood

Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
NBC Washington

Revel Moped Company Leaving DC After 3 Years

The shared electric moped company Revel is leaving the District. The company said it is ending operations in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22 after three years. A spokesperson for the company said they plan to focus on expanding the electric rideshare service they have in New York City, as well as public EV charging.
georgetowner.com

Mayor Bowser: Please Veto the Non-Citizen Voting Bill 

On Oct. 19, the Council of the District of Columbia voted 12-1 to allow all non-citizens residing in Washington, D.C., for more than 30 days to vote in elections. That would include illegal border crossers, who came in to D.C. this summer, as well as an estimated 50,000 diplomats and staffs of embassies, visiting workers, scholars, performers, business people and those with temporary protected but non-immigration status.
