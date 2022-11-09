Read full article on original website
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
WTOP
DC’s first Latino-centered LGBTQ rights group’s document collection to be digitally archived
D.C.’s first Latino-centered LGBTQ rights group is now a part of history, thanks to a trove of documents preserved over the years. The LGBTQ rights group, ENLACE began fighting for the rights of Hispanics back in 1987. Letitia “Leti” Gomez moved to D.C. from Texas, where she was active in the gay rights movement. She decided to get involved during a trip to the District for the March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights and eventually became ENLACE’s president.
New Website Helps D.C. Residents Reuse, Rather Than Toss Out
Remember the three Rs? Not reading, writing and arithmetic — but reduce, reuse and recycle. D.C. has a goal to start doing a lot more of these three things: the city aims to go “zero waste” by 2032, keeping 80% of waste out of landfills and incinerators.
Commercial Observer
Affordable Housing Vet Feras Qumseya Joins Standard Communities
Affordable housing developer Standard Communities has added Feras Qumseya, an affordable housing maven at Foulger-Pratt, as a chief development officer in its Washington, D.C., office. The position is a new one for the company. In his role, Qumseya will lead a new construction division focused on leveraging 4 percent Low...
GW Hatchet
Column: After reelection, Bowser must aid unhoused Washingtonians
Last summer, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration offered residents of the city’s four largest homeless encampments one-year leases to move to transitional and ultimately permanent housing in a “housing-first” approach. The city successfully housed 100 of the encampments’ 139 eligible residents under the Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments, or CARE, pilot program. But to paraphrase GW alumnus and Foggy Bottom and West End Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Yannik Omictin, you can’t just give somebody housing. It takes more than a home to ensure someone is housed.
For ‘Night Mayor’ Job, Bowser Taps Former D.C. Cop And Ward 1 Candidate
On Thursday, just two days after a landslide victory in the mayoral race with more than 74% of the vote, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced new appointments to a handful of positions in her administration. One of the most eye-catching nominations: Salah Czapary, a former D.C. police officer and unsuccessful candidate for Ward 1’s D.C. Council seat, as acting director of the Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture.
WJLA
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
Hoya
DC Sees Post-Pandemic Increase in Rat Numbers
Rat numbers are increasing across Washington, D.C., as the city recovers from the pandemic, with rat-related complaints more than doubling in the District from 2018 to 2022. The resurgence in rats comes as restaurants reopen, students move back into dorms and people return to the office. D.C.’s service hotline received over 13,300 rat complaints this fiscal year, more than twice the reports it received in 2018. Other major cities are also facing an increase in rats, with New York reaching 21,600 rat complaints last month, a 71% increase from the number of complaints made in Oct. 2020, according to New York’s Sanitation Department.
Bowser Announces New Appointments for Third Term
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, fresh off her reelection this week, announced a new round of appointments to her administration as she transitions into a third term. The post Bowser Announces New Appointments for Third Term appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Bowser Urges Residents to Become Active in D.C. Affairs
Fresh off her reelection to a third term as D.C. mayor, Muriel Bowser said Wednesday she wants residents to submit ideas for the improvement and enhancement of the city as well as consider the District government as a possible employer. The post Bowser Urges Residents to Become Active in D.C. Affairs appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WTOP
At GW Hospital event for trauma survivors, stories of lives saved
George Washington University Hospital hosted survivors of traumatic injuries at a Thursday event giving patients a chance to reunite with the care providers who saved their lives. The D.C. hospital’s annual Trauma Survivors Day featured inspiring and captivating stories from survivors of serious, life-threatening injuries — including a school shooting,...
Prince George’s County elected county council member shares vision for district
More than 90% of Prince George's County's voters in district 7 chose a new county council member on Tuesday. Krystal Oriadha has lived in the district for nearly a decade, and she plans to tackle safety, infrastructure, and unity with her new title.
Washington DC Has Highest Divorce Rate In Nation
The top 10 US states with the highest divorce rate, revealed that Washington, DC has the highest divorce rate in the nation, according to a new study by Texas Divorce Laws. The District of Columbia is first with almost 21% divorce rate despite the lower married population. The study analyzed data from the United States Census Bureau on the divorced population of each state along with Washington, DC, and compared it to the population who are married, to discover the divorce rate of each state.
WSLS
WATCH: DC attorney general makes announcement about Washington Commanders
The attorney general for the District of Columbia makes a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders on Thursday (Nov. 10). The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine did not disclose what the announcement would entail. This comes after an investigation was launched into the team around the time...
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser asks residents to submit ideas for "DC's comeback"
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is calling on residents to send in proposals to help shape the future of the district after being elected to a third consecutive term on Tuesday night. Bowser celebrated after winning reelection Tuesday night, making her the second D.C. mayor to be reelected to...
WTOP
Antisemitic flyers found in DC’s Kalorama neighborhood
Antisemitic flyers were found Thursday morning on doorsteps throughout the Kalorama neighborhood in the District. A man with a backpack was spotted on a security camera distributing the flyers to multiple residences in Northwest D.C., according to WTOP’s news partners at NBC Washington. Gregg Busch, who is Jewish, told...
Prince George’s, Montgomery County Leaders Part Of Moore Transition Team
Representatives from Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties will play key roles in Governor-Elect Wes Moore’s transition team, which is being implemented to ensure the administration is prepared and well-versed in the issues affecting every corner of the state when they take office in January. The team will be...
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
NBC Washington
Revel Moped Company Leaving DC After 3 Years
The shared electric moped company Revel is leaving the District. The company said it is ending operations in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22 after three years. A spokesperson for the company said they plan to focus on expanding the electric rideshare service they have in New York City, as well as public EV charging.
georgetowner.com
Mayor Bowser: Please Veto the Non-Citizen Voting Bill
On Oct. 19, the Council of the District of Columbia voted 12-1 to allow all non-citizens residing in Washington, D.C., for more than 30 days to vote in elections. That would include illegal border crossers, who came in to D.C. this summer, as well as an estimated 50,000 diplomats and staffs of embassies, visiting workers, scholars, performers, business people and those with temporary protected but non-immigration status.
