ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Nuclear engineer, wife who tried to sell Navy secrets in peanut butter sandwich sentenced for espionage

By Brian Farrell
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44GoHI_0j58uxey00

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former Navy nuclear engineer and his wife, who were accused of trying to sell military secrets using a peanut butter sandwich, found out how long they will spend in prison Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis to 19 years and 4 months. He also ordered Toebbe to pay a fine of $47,500.

His wife, Diana Toebbe, 46, received a longer sentence: 21 years and 10 months. The judge ordered her to pay $50,000.

Federal investigators said the Toebbes tried to sell restricted data related to the design of of nuclear-powered Navy ships.

Both pleaded guilty to the conspiracy in February 2022.

Jonathan and Diana Toebbe

Investigators said they arrested Toebbe on Oct. 9, 2021, after he put an SD card at a pre-arranged “dead drop” in West Virginia. At the time of his arrest, Toebbe was assigned to the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, also known as Naval Reactors. He had an active national security clearance through the Department of Defense, which gave him access to “restricted data” which has to do with design, manufacture or use of atomic weapons, or production of Special Nuclear Material (SNM), or use of SNM in the production of energy. Toebbe worked with and had access to information concerning naval nuclear propulsion including information related to military sensitive design elements, operating parameters and performance characteristics of the reactors for nuclear powered warships.

Diana Toebbe was arrested the same day. Investigators said she helped her husband to communicate restricted data to a foreign nation and that she served as a lookout while her husband serviced three “dead-drops.”

11.09.22-Toebbe-Sentencing Download

In August 2022, the court rejected plea agreements into which the prosecution entered with the Toebbes . At that time, Judge Gina Groh said, in part, “You compromised national defense, threatened critical military advantages, and years of research and development. You put the lives of 25,000 nuclear submarine sailors at risk, betrayed the trust that our Navy and nation placed in you. You did not act in the best interest of the United States.”

Couple accused of selling Navy secrets withdraw guilty pleas, will stand trial

“If not for the remarkable efforts of FBI agents, the sensitive data stolen by Mr. Toebbe could have ended up in the hands of an adversary of the United States and put the safety of our military and our nation at risk,” said U.S. William Attorney Ihlenfeld in a news release, issued the day of the sentencing. “The FBI keeps American citizens safe from enemies both foreign and domestic and this case is an excellent reminder of their important work.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimoremagazine.com

Thousands of Lumbee Indians migrated to Upper Fells Point after World War II. Decades later, members of the tribe are claiming their history.

Photo Above: East Baltimore Church of God, on E. Baltimore St., c. 1960s. Photography Courtesy of Rev. Robert E. Dodson Jr./Colorization by Katie Lively. “People were basically running here to get away from farming,” says Jeanette Walker Jones. The 80-year-old Lumbee tribe member is sitting on her porch, near her flower bed and three flags—American, Maryland, and Lumbee—which are softly waving in the afternoon breeze as she recalls her first impressions of Baltimore. “Any job was better than that. But I didn’t want to move to Baltimore. I was 15 in 1957 and didn’t have a choice. The first time I’d visited, I saw these tall buildings and people eating what I thought were ‘bugs,’ which is what crabs looked like to me. I came from a house with three rooms and no indoor plumbing. I begged my mother to leave me with my grandparents in North Carolina.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Armed Convenience Store Robber Gets Prison Time For Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracy In Baltimore

Federal officials say that a serial convenience store robber in Maryland will spend more than a decade in prison for illegally possessing a firearm to further his drug trade. Baltimore resident Billy Wesson, 20, has been sentenced to 125 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the Department of Justice announced..
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
popville.com

About that big police response/helicopter in Navy Yard yesterday afternoon – “four firearms were seized”

Thanks to all who messaged us reports while this was happening yesterday. “On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at approximately 4:23pm, collaborative efforts by US Capitol Police, First District’s Crime Suppression Team, and MPD’s air support responded to the 100 block of M ST SE where they made the arrest of three individuals for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Additionally, four firearms were seized.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner

Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Mayor touts support on squeegee enforcement; video shows beating in area targeted for ban

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott is doubling down on the new strategy to ban squeegeeing at six Baltimore intersections starting early next year. It will also provide monthly payments to some squeegee workers if they join training programs and agree to stay off the corners. "We have a plan. There's support for the plan across the board," Scott said Friday. He maintains those who break the law will face consequences."We enforce laws each and every day. You heard us talk about arresting young people who squeegee for some Cash App theft last week," the mayor said. Dramatic images from Chopper 13 showed that...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan announces aggressive surge operation to assist Baltimore with crime

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an aggressive surge operation in an effort to combat crime in and around Baltimore City.The wave of aggressive crime-fighting actions collaborates state, federal and local assistance to make arrests in Baltimore.Hogan announced the crime concerns Thursday at Maryland State Police (MSP) Barrack P in Glen Burnie, where he was joined by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow "Jerry" Jones, Secretary Robert Green of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS), along with participating state and local law enforcement agencies.Gov. Hogan described...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

24-year-old man killed in southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 10 in the 2900 block of Stanton Road. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 1:33 p.m. where they found 24-year-old Mykell Vicente of southeast D.C. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy