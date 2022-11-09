Rayshawn Jenkins sits out Wednesday practice with concussion

Jacksonville Jaguars starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins sat out practice Wednesday due to a concussion suffered late in a Week 9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The only other Jaguars player listed on the injury report for the day was tight end Evan Engram, who was limited due to a back injury that was bothering him Sunday against the Raiders.

With Jenkins out of action for the majority of the fourth quarter Sunday, the team turned to veteran backup Dewey Wingard to play in his place. Wingard did well in the limited action, twice pressuring Derek Carr on blitzes and helping to knock away a pass intended to Davante Adams.

Engram played a season-low 55 percent of the Jaguars’ offensive snaps Sunday and was shown on the sideline receiving treatment on his back.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ report was much lengthier with seven players listed, although six of them practiced fully Wednesday. The only exception was wide receiver Mecole Hardman who missed the day due to an abdominal injury.