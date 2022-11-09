ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?

What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
crowdfundinsider.com

Consumers Consider ID Verification Vital When Engaging with Crypto Exchanges: Trulioo Report

Research from Trulioo, a key player focused on global identity verification, shows consumers consider identity verification vital and “reassuring during onboarding and throughout their relationship with crypto exchanges.”. The research, highlighted in the “Crypto customers call for reassurance in uncertain times” report, reveals that 70% of crypto users “feel...
Apple Insider

Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Exchange Uphold Launches Debit Card With $XRP Rewards

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Uphold has announced the launch of a new crypto-linked debit card for customers in the United Kingdom offering them reward rates of up to 4% in the $XRP digital currency. According to a press released shared with CryptoGlobe, Uphold’s cryptocurrency debit card won’t charge non-sterling transaction fees,...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
dailyhodl.com

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Lists Five Classic Red Flags in Crypto Projects Amid FTX Collapse

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is warning people after FTX’s collapse to avoid crypto projects that are displaying five key red flags. Zhao tells his 7.5 million Twitter followers what to look out for when getting involved with crypto-related enterprises. “FTX aside, avoid businesses/exchanges/projects that:. – are not profitable (musical...
PYMNTS

FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors

FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
u.today

Scam Alert: No, Aptos Blockchain Is Not Hacked

The Revoke.cash service is designed to help cryptocurrency users withdraw the authorization of transactions (or allowances) on major on-chain services. Here's how malefactors are attempting to scam crypto users with a copy of this service. "Solana killer" Aptos is not broken: Do not fall for this scam. Today, on Nov....
cryptopotato.com

Indonesia Plans to Tighten Crypto Regulation Following FTX’s Insolvency

The sudden death of crypto’s white knight forced Indonesia to call for more regulation to protect investors against such shakeouts. Indonesia plans to give its Financial Services Authority (OJK) the power to regulate cryptocurrency investments and market oversight. The country’s Trade Ministry currently polices the digital asset industry in...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds NFT Game Studio Altcoin to Listing Roadmap

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is adding a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio altcoin to its listing roadmap. Coinbase customers could soon start trading the native token of Vulcan Forged (PYR), an NFT game studio, marketplace, and DApp (decentralized application) incubator. The project says it has more than 10 games,...

