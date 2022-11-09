Read full article on original website
What happens to your funds if a crypto exchange collapses?
What happens to your funds in the event of a bankruptcy is ultimately up to your individual exchange. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. It’s been a busy week for crypto, and investors who have their funds tied up in one of the best-known exchanges could have an uphill battle ahead. On Tuesday, Binance—the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange signed a letter of intent to acquire FTX, the second-largest crypto exchange.
u.today
Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies
Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called This Year’s Crypto Crash Issues Dire BTC Warning, Says Bitcoin Collapse Imminent
The crypto strategist who nailed this year’s crypto meltdown is issuing a pressing warning to Bitcoin (BTC) bulls. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 579,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin traders should start exercising caution as he says BTC is now in the process of trapping as many bulls as possible.
cryptoglobe.com
NYDIG Co-Founder Says ‘Do Not Invest’ in ‘Non-Bitcoin Crypto’ or ‘Non-Bitcoin DeFi’
Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s Head of Research, recently wrote an article in which they explained why their firm “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. NYDIG is “a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, a holding...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Drop for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), TRON (TRX) and Two ETH Rivals
A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader is warning of a further drop in digital asset prices after a rough week for crypto. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 627,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins are all set to experience double-digit percentage losses. “For the last...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years
On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
crowdfundinsider.com
Consumers Consider ID Verification Vital When Engaging with Crypto Exchanges: Trulioo Report
Research from Trulioo, a key player focused on global identity verification, shows consumers consider identity verification vital and “reassuring during onboarding and throughout their relationship with crypto exchanges.”. The research, highlighted in the “Crypto customers call for reassurance in uncertain times” report, reveals that 70% of crypto users “feel...
Apple Insider
Crypto holders left holding the bag as FTX exchange collapses
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In what may be a Machiavellian plot after a series of bad business decisions by exchange FTX, cryptocurrency holders are seeing big losses, after an already tough year. Confidence in the FTX crypto exchange...
Is it safe to keep your money in crypto exchanges? Overnight collapse of FTX raises concerns
FTX collapse raises questions about the safety of keeping money in exchanges. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. The crypto world has been reeling today amid news that FTX, the second-largest and fastest-growing crypto exchange, essentially collapsed overnight amid a takeover by rival Binance. This is not...
NASDAQ
Once More for the People in the Back: Get Your Digital Assets off Centralized Exchanges
Just when you thought the coast was clear to take a position in crypto, the bottom has fallen out — yet again. This time, it happened because crypto exchange FTX may have become insolvent, and its bailout from Binance is no longer on the table. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Exchange Uphold Launches Debit Card With $XRP Rewards
Popular cryptocurrency exchange Uphold has announced the launch of a new crypto-linked debit card for customers in the United Kingdom offering them reward rates of up to 4% in the $XRP digital currency. According to a press released shared with CryptoGlobe, Uphold’s cryptocurrency debit card won’t charge non-sterling transaction fees,...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Lists Five Classic Red Flags in Crypto Projects Amid FTX Collapse
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao is warning people after FTX’s collapse to avoid crypto projects that are displaying five key red flags. Zhao tells his 7.5 million Twitter followers what to look out for when getting involved with crypto-related enterprises. “FTX aside, avoid businesses/exchanges/projects that:. – are not profitable (musical...
FinTech Platform Qenta to Merge With SPAC Blockchain Coinvestors
FinTech platform Qenta and special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition (BSCA) have entered into an agreement to merge and list the combined company on the Nasdaq. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transactions, the business combination is expected to be completed during the...
u.today
Scam Alert: No, Aptos Blockchain Is Not Hacked
The Revoke.cash service is designed to help cryptocurrency users withdraw the authorization of transactions (or allowances) on major on-chain services. Here's how malefactors are attempting to scam crypto users with a copy of this service. "Solana killer" Aptos is not broken: Do not fall for this scam. Today, on Nov....
cryptopotato.com
Indonesia Plans to Tighten Crypto Regulation Following FTX’s Insolvency
The sudden death of crypto’s white knight forced Indonesia to call for more regulation to protect investors against such shakeouts. Indonesia plans to give its Financial Services Authority (OJK) the power to regulate cryptocurrency investments and market oversight. The country’s Trade Ministry currently polices the digital asset industry in...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds NFT Game Studio Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is adding a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio altcoin to its listing roadmap. Coinbase customers could soon start trading the native token of Vulcan Forged (PYR), an NFT game studio, marketplace, and DApp (decentralized application) incubator. The project says it has more than 10 games,...
zycrypto.com
PrimeXBT: Among the oldest and most reliable crypto exchanges available on the market
Most new crypto startups and platforms blossom during a bull market when profits are flowing, and new venture capital is everywhere. The only problem is, as we’ve seen recently with the FTX collapse, these companies crash and burn just as fast as they appeared out of nowhere. The PrimeXBT...
