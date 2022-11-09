ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos Week 10 injury report: Wednesday

By Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RUvGN_0j58jHvJ00

The Tennessee Titans (5-3) are set to host the Denver Broncos (3-5) in an AFC battle on Sunday afternoon.

Prior to the team holding their first practice of the week, the Titans received good news regarding their first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks. The Arkansas product has officially had his practice window opened, which means he could be suiting up again sooner rather than later.

The team desperately needs Burks, as he was the only consistent receiver in terms of production and the ability to get open in his limited role.

The rookie wideout is still technically on injured reserve, so he won’t pop up on the injury reports, but his availability bears close watching over the coming days.

Tennessee also has a few notable names that everyone will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and EDGE Bud Dupree, among others.

Earlier today we got our first clue on how everyone is doing. However, it’s important to note that the Thursday and Friday injury reports will probably give us a better indication of where everybody is truly trending.

The Titans tend to use Wednesday as a ramp-up day for those that are dealing with some kind of injury by limiting or sitting them on the first practice day of the week.

Now that all that’s been covered, let’s take a closer look at Wednesday’s injury updates for both the Titans and Broncos.

Titans' injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4antuB_0j58jHvJ00
Syndication: The Tennessean
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OrZe7_0j58jHvJ00

Broncos' injury report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156wO3_0j58jHvJ00
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

4 Tennessee Titans defensive starters, including Jeffery Simmons, out vs Denver Broncos

Five defensive players, including four starters, will not be available for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) will not have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker or defensive back Josh Thompson available when they battle the Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS), per an announcement from coach Mike Vrabel. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Sam Pittman said after Arkansas’ loss to LSU

At some point during a struggle, whatever the sport, finding silver linings becomes a moot point. Things aren’t quite to that stage for the Arkansas football team, but following Saturday’s 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU, the Razorbacks are 5-5, in danger of not becoming bowl eligible with two games left to play in the regular season. Coach Sam Pittman paused several times during questions after the game. He is always thoughtful in his responses, but it was clear the coach was exasperated. Arkansas played its best defensive game of the season, but the offense, and especially the offensive line, simply didn’t...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Tennessean

Tennessee high school football scores from TSSAA playoffs second round, live updates

The second round of the TSSAA football playoffs kick off across the state at 7 p.m. local time. All winners in Division I will play in the state quarterfinals in their respective classification. Division II winners are in the state semifinals for their classification. The Tennessean's game of the week is at Nolensville where the Knights will try to slow down White County running back Malaki Dowell, who has 2,905 rushing yards and 38 total touchdowns this...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday

The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What NBA scouts are saying about Arkansas guard Anthony Black

Arkansas basketball enters the 2022-23 basketball season behind one of the most impressive recruiting classes in program history. The class is ranked No. 2 in the nation and includes three McDonalds All-Americans in Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. The most interesting prospect of the three might be guard Anthony Black. He’s a big guard, 6-foot-7 with a smooth handle and pass-first mentality, which is rare to find in young players in today’s game. Black is currently projected to go in the mid-to-late lottery of next year’s NBA draft by most major insiders. What is concerning is that sometimes he’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final Injury report ahead of Texas A&M vs. Auburn

Giddy up yall, because of this blatantly painful season of Texas A&M Aggies football, I know many of you may be counting down the days until we’re discussing the 2023 season, but keep that focus on Saturday’s matchup with the equally bad Auburn Tigers, as the Aggies will enter a sold-out Jordan-Hare stadium for their 6:30 PM CT. Kickoff. Earlier this week on Monday to be exact, head coach Jimbo Fisher spoke to the media while reflecting on their 41-24 loss to Florida just a day beforehand, previewing their upcoming game vs. Auburn, and most importantly, discussing the current injury report...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Cowboys working out QB, WR ahead of Packers game is significant

All eyes are glued to their devices, feverishly refreshing their social media pages to see if there’s an update on the OBJ Watch. For now, Odell Beckham, Jr. remains a free agent, no matter how many members of the Dallas front office or roster mention his name. While that works its natural course, the front office is remaining diligent in looking for ways to improve the roster.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

4 Schools Mentioned For Kirk Herbstreit's QB Recruit Son

St. Xavier quarterback Chase Herbstreit, who happens to be the son of ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, is turning a lot of heads with his performances on the gridiron. Just two weeks ago, Herbstreit had 232 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling win over Fairfield. He has made a plethora of impressive throws this fall.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns OC John DeFilippo named head coach of New Orleans Breakers

There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos injuries: KJ Hamler ruled out for Titans game

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday. With Hamler unavailable in Week 10, Montrell Washington is the most likely candidate to replace him on offense as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 10 TV coverage maps

Week 10 of the NFL schedule is already underway after the Carolina Panthers upset the Atlanta Falcons Thursday night. There are 13 games left on the schedule and there is a bonus game for fans to watch. The Seahawks and Buccaneers play in Munich in a game that will air only on NFL Network, excluding the two teams’ home areas.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy