3 Colts players ruled out of game against Las Vegas Raiders

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “So, he came off the field Wednesday and just felt different," said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach. "So, they scanned him and they are working with him, evaluating him. They’re evaluating him in the training room and trying to get him help and worked out.”
profootballnetwork.com

The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag

The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
Yardbarker

Legendary former Colts executive defends Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts stunned a lot of people by naming untested former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. However, one of the franchise’s iconic figures strongly feels that the move could actually work. Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, who ran the Colts...
NFL Analysis Network

Colts Receive Yet Another Brutal Injury Update For Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a new era as head coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday afternoon. In his place, the Colts hired Jeff Saturday, who was most recently an analyst with ESPN and has never coached above the high school level. It is certainly a bold and...
