Colts mailbag: Could Sean Payton be the next head coach? What is going on with Jim Irsay?
The past week has been quite a year on the Colts beat. On Monday morning, I woke up at 5:30 a.m. in a hotel in Boston and headed for the airport. I got back home in Indianapolis at 11:30 that morning, sat down to do a little work and got the news that...
If Jim Irsay called Dwight Freeney to be interim Colts coach, he would've hung up the phone
If former Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney had gotten a call from Colts owner Jim Irsay asking if he'd be the team's interim coach, here's how the call would've gone:. "I would have definitely hung up my phone," Freeney said on the Rich Eisen show. "'Jim, let me check the reception here.'"
3 Colts players ruled out of game against Las Vegas Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “So, he came off the field Wednesday and just felt different," said Jeff Saturday, interim head coach. "So, they scanned him and they are working with him, evaluating him. They’re evaluating him in the training room and trying to get him help and worked out.”
Look: Reggie Wayne Has Hilarious Reaction To Colts' Coaching Changes
No NFL team has generated more headlines this week than the Indianapolis Colts. They fired head coach Frank Reich and then replaced him with former All-Pro offensive lineman Jeff Saturday. On Friday, Colts legend Reggie Wayne addressed all the drama taking place in Indianapolis. He's currently the wide receivers coach...
profootballnetwork.com
The Indianapolis Colts Have Waved the White Flag
The Indianapolis Colts made a surprise move and hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach. Given how Indy’s season has turned out so far, they seem to be looking ahead to April and the NFL Draft. You can view the clip above and the full episode on the PFN...
Colts release running back Phillip Lindsay from practice squad
The Indianapolis Colts released running back Phillip Lindsay from their practice squad on Thursday. Lindsay, 28, appeared in three games this season, carrying 15 times for 49 times. The Colts could not carry him on the practice squad any longer. The Colts signed running back Jake Funk to the practice...
Former NFL star blasts Indianapolis Colts for hiring Jeff Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire former center Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach drew plenty of criticism and
Yardbarker
Legendary former Colts executive defends Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts stunned a lot of people by naming untested former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach. However, one of the franchise’s iconic figures strongly feels that the move could actually work. Hall of Fame general manager Bill Polian, who ran the Colts...
NFL Analysis Network
Colts Receive Yet Another Brutal Injury Update For Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts are embarking on a new era as head coach Frank Reich was fired on Monday afternoon. In his place, the Colts hired Jeff Saturday, who was most recently an analyst with ESPN and has never coached above the high school level. It is certainly a bold and...
