Amber Alert issued for infant last seen with father remains in effect

Amber Alert issued in Denver for infant Riott Garner last seen with his father 00:20

An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado Wednesday in response to a missing infant case out of Denver and remained in effect on Thursday. A slight update was made Thursday morning to the description of the vehicle being sought as part of the investigation.

CBI

The child, named Riott Garner, was last seen with his father, Anwar Rhoades, 39, in Denver late Wednesday morning. That was at approximately 11:20 a.m. on the 5800 block of East 30th Avenue.

The two were last seen together in a 2006 Grey 4-door Audi station wagon with duct tape affixed to the front bumper, Denver police said. The license plate is ALWH70. (The original description was that the vehicle was a "Audi Sedan station wagon.")

Anwar Rhoades is wanted in the disappearance of his infant son, for whom an Amber Alert was issued on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 9. They were last seen earlier that day in Denver. Denver Police

Garner was described as being 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Rhoades is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of this child or if you have seen this vehicle officials ask that you call 911 immediately.