Read full article on original website
Related
KVAL
Drazan concedes Oregon's governor race
Christine Drazan has conceded the race to be Oregon's next governor. Nearly 24 hours after the Associated Press called the race for Tina Kotek. Drazan's campaign released a statement saying she was conceding. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State show Kotek ahead by more than 60-thousand votes. Although...
KVAL
Campaign says Kotek wins tight governor's race in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Democrat Tina Kotek said in a news release Wednesday night that she looks forward to solving Oregon’s problems as the next governor of the state after two major news organizations declared her the victor and her lead widened over her opponent Republican Christine Drazan. Kotek...
KVAL
UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
KVAL
Drazan's campaign says they will exercise patience for races outcome
Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
KVAL
Some Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce parts of gun control measure
SALEM, Ore. — Multiple Oregon sheriffs say they will refuse to enforce gun magazine capacities called for in Measure 114, which appears to be passing by a slim margin. On Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan posted to the agency’s Facebook page saying that she would refuse to enforce magazine capacity.
KVAL
Skarlatos concedes, congratulates Val Hoyle on win
Alek Skarlatos announced on Twitter his congratulations to opponent Val Hoyle, who won the race over the 4th District. Hoyle had 51% of the vote with 164,410 votes to Skarlatos' 43% with 138,544 votes.
KVAL
Measure 110 funding beginning to be dispersed to Southern Oregon recovery centers
SOUTHERN OREGON — Nearly two years after voters in Oregon approved the Drug Addiction Treatment and Recovery Act, also known as measure 110, funding from the measure is beginning to be dispersed to Southern Oregon addiction resource centers. After voters approved the measure in 2020, it took several steps...
KVAL
PeaceHealth receives $1-million gift to support the Institute for Nursing Excellence
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — PeaceHealth Oregon has announced, in a press release, the creation of the Institute for Nursing Excellence. The press release had also stated a $1-Million matching gift from philanthropist Rosaria Haugland, who stressed the important role nurses have in the health of our communities. “The pandemic highlighted...
Comments / 0