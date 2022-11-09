ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Drazan concedes Oregon's governor race

Christine Drazan has conceded the race to be Oregon's next governor. Nearly 24 hours after the Associated Press called the race for Tina Kotek. Drazan's campaign released a statement saying she was conceding. The latest numbers from the Secretary of State show Kotek ahead by more than 60-thousand votes. Although...
Campaign says Kotek wins tight governor's race in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Democrat Tina Kotek said in a news release Wednesday night that she looks forward to solving Oregon’s problems as the next governor of the state after two major news organizations declared her the victor and her lead widened over her opponent Republican Christine Drazan. Kotek...
UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
Drazan's campaign says they will exercise patience for races outcome

Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
Some Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce parts of gun control measure

SALEM, Ore. — Multiple Oregon sheriffs say they will refuse to enforce gun magazine capacities called for in Measure 114, which appears to be passing by a slim margin. On Nov. 9, the day after Election Day, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan posted to the agency’s Facebook page saying that she would refuse to enforce magazine capacity.
Skarlatos concedes, congratulates Val Hoyle on win

Alek Skarlatos announced on Twitter his congratulations to opponent Val Hoyle, who won the race over the 4th District. Hoyle had 51% of the vote with 164,410 votes to Skarlatos' 43% with 138,544 votes.

