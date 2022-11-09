Read full article on original website
Related
Surfline
The Dream Run Continues
As we near the end of Spring, La Niña just seems to keep on giving. Almost once a week most regions are seeing good or at least very fun conditions, at a time when traditionally it can be a tough slog for many parts of the country. Last week we made some noise about a thick WSW swell making its way up the Tasman, and when it arrived there was no disappointment.
Surfline
Southerlies In November
The wind blew like crazy for two days, trying its best to make the Gold Coast sing. It succeeded, sorta. By Tuesday this week, three feet of semi-organised swell energy was creeping around the back of Snapper Rocks, putting its little roots down on some new sand stirred out of the crannies near Duranbah, thanks to all this messy wind.
Comments / 0