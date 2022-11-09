Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
laportecounty.life
Northwest Health – La Porte expands access to healthcare In Michigan City with new medical office
To meet the growing demand for quality healthcare in La Porte County, Northwest Medical Group and the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of a new medical office building at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City. The new medical location, Northwest Health’s third in Michigan City, expands the practices of internal medicine physicians Joseph Arulandu, M.D., and Vinay Tumuluri, M.D. The facility also houses Northwest Health Bariatric and Weight Loss Services and Northwest Medical Group – Gastroenterology. Additional physicians will also be seeing patients at the new location in upcoming months.
valpo.life
Community Hospital receives recertification for complex neonatal, obstetric care
MUNSTER | Community Hospital is equipped to care for patients facing complex maternal medical issues and for infants who need neonatal intensive care, state health officials affirm. The hospital recently was recertified by state health officials as an Obstetric Level of Care III and Neonatal Level of Care III facility....
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host LaPorte Co. COVID-19 vaccination clinics
MICHIGAN CITY, Indiana – Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics in LaPorte County in partnership with Beacon Health through year’s end. The clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Al’s Supermarket East LaPorte, 702 E. Lincolnway in...
valpo.life
Porter-Starke Services and Marram Health Center make an impact on mental health awareness in the community
Porter-Starke Services is a not-for-profit health center that has multiple locations throughout Northwest Indiana, including LaPorte, Knox, Valparaiso, and Portage. With mental health awareness on the rise, Porter-Starke is equipped to provide a variety of services to those who need it. Porter-Starke is licensed through the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addictions and the Social Services Administration.
Inside Indiana Business
Community Healthcare System to host job fair
Community Healthcare System is hosting a career fair Thursday to fill a variety of positions throughout northwest Indiana. The health system says it has immediate openings for registered nurses, CT technologists and radiology technologists, among others. The event will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community...
valpo.life
Valpo honors its veterans at Valpo Parks’ Veterans Day Ceremony
Valparaiso Parks and Recreation invited the Valparaiso community to honor its veterans early this morning at the Service Memorial in Foundation Meadows. The ceremony opened with the presentation of the Colors by the Valparaiso Police Department Honor Guard and featured speeches by Director of Valpo Parks John Seibert, Mayor of the City of Valparaiso Matt Murphy, and Air Force Veteran Aaron Treble. Additionally, three veterans read the names on the Service Memorial to honor those who had given everything.
valpo.life
Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare to Unveil Newly Renovated Facility
Northwest Health Lakeshore Surgicare, an ambulatory surgery center that provides comprehensive orthopedic, neurospine, pain management and podiatric services, recently expanded its facility at 3111 Village Point in Chesterton. The surgery center will open the newly renovated space, which added approximately 4,600 square feet, on Monday, Nov. 14. The expansion includes...
panoramanow.com
Auto Accident Victims Receive Treatment at Integrated Body and Medicine in Highland Indiana
According to the Indiana State Police, there were 202,909 truck and car accidents in 2021. That’s a 14.3% increase from the previous year. In addition, car accidents are on the rise in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas. After all, accidents happen. No matter how careful you are, you can’t account for the actions of other people. If you have experienced an auto injury in Highland, Indiana, or surrounding areas, call Integrated Body and Medicine at 219-803-6630 to get a accident follow up.
valpo.life
BucherTech prepares for move to new, accessible Valparaiso office
Bucher Technologies (BucherTech) is closing out the year with a big change – the family-owned IT and managed services provider is migrating to a new office on 2803 Boilermaker Court – making them neighbors to Menards, Target, and the other shops of the Valparaiso Marketplace. Currently nestled downtown...
22 WSBT
LaPorte County Fire Official: Be careful when burning outdoors
Firefighters in LaPorte County were back at the scene of a massive field fire on Friday. They were putting out hot spots after battling the blaze near Fish Lake on Thursday and overnight. Just the sheer size of the fire and what was burning made it a challenge for firefighters...
WNDU
Michigan City unveils memorial statues in honor of Veterans
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced memorial statues in honor of Veterans Day. These pictures come courtesy of city officials. Unveiled at Greenwood and Swan Lake Cemeteries this morning two statues were purchased thanks largely in part from support of generous donors. Mayor Parry wants...
hometownnewsnow.com
Blue Turns Red in Michigan City
(La Porte County, IN) - In some ways, a Red Wave has hit a deep blue Michigan City. Of the final 20 precincts counted in La Porte County on Election night, 13 of them came from Michigan City and surrounding Coolspring Township. When the count was complete, the result in those historically blue areas was a widening of the lead of Republicans by a significant margin.
‘We could never be more grateful’: Family shines light on organ donation after boy gets second chance at life
CHICAGO —They were told the odds were slim. Perhaps even against them as their son Levi Olson’s name was added to the heart transplant list. “They said it was a three percent chance we’d get a heart,” Levi’s dad Zach Olson said. Born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Levi underwent two open heart surgeries within […]
valpo.life
Valpo Parks Hosts First Skate of the Season
Bust out your hats, winter jackets, and mittens. The season for ice skating in downtown Valparaiso is finally here. Valpo Parks Foundation and the Valparaiso Parks Department held their fourth annual First Skate Fundraiser and fun was had by all. Some may remember last year’s first skate as it was...
valpo.life
Lake County Parks and Recreation honors county heroes with annual Veterans Day service
Veterans Day is more than just a day of remembrance. Veterans Day encourages people to support and honor veterans throughout their daily lives. On Saturday, November 5, Lake County Parks and Recreation held a Veterans Day service at Stoney Run Park to honor the county’s veterans and urge the community to serve those who have served them.
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary named Purple Star school
A Region school is being honored for its commitment to military families. East Chicago's Benjamin Harrison Elementary is one of 20 newly-designated Purple Star schools, according to the Indiana Department of Education. To qualify, schools have to have a public military display and an annual military program. But they also...
panoramanow.com
Lakeshore Manor Breaks Ground in East Chicago Indiana
On Thursday, October 27th the East Chicago Housing Authority held a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the $40 Million Lakeshore Manor Senior Housing Development along Main and Guthrie that will replace the aging John B. Nicosia Senior Housing high rises. In place of the nine-story building that dominated the Indiana Harbor landscape...
panoramanow.com
Lake County Election: Beck vs. Olthoff – War of the Roses
It was a very close race between incumbent Indiana State Representative Lake County’s District 19 between Julie Olthoff and challenger former District 19 State Representative, Lisa Beck. As votes are continuing to be counted according to Ballotpedia Ms. Olthoff won by over 1225 votes. It seems these two wonderful ladies have been battling for that seat for years. Let’s go dig up some history.
Is vaping to blame for suburban man’s illness?
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Over the last decade, many people have looked to e-cigarettes as a safer alternative to smoking. South suburban resident Michael Lumpkins was one of those people. The father of two from Palos Heights started using e-cigarettes several years ago. He said he believed the product was less risky than smoking. Within […]
Comments / 2