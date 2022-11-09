ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Lawsuit accuses Apple, Amazon of colluding to raise iPhone prices

By Kerry Breen
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45y6YQ_0j58YXcO00

A lawsuit filed in Washington state on Wednesday alleges that Apple and Amazon have worked together to raise the prices of iPhones and iPads sold on the retail site.

The class-action antitrust lawsuit alleges that Amazon is the largest online retailer of electronics, capturing about 82% of the market and selling Apple products directly while also allowing third-party users to sell new or used devices. The complaint alleges that because Apple and Amazon do not benefit from sales by third-party users, they have been suppressing Apple resellers with a "horizontal agreement that eliminated nearly all Apple resellers on Amazon Marketplace."

According to the lawsuit, just seven authorized Apple resellers now exist on the platform, down from a high of 600. Since the alleged agreement between Apple and Amazon was finalized in 2019, the online retailer has been provided with consistent Apple supplies at a discount of up to 10%. That discount, the lawsuit alleges, is contingent on resellers not being able to sell Apple products on Amazon.

As a result of this agreement, the complaint alleges, Amazon shoppers started paying more for Apple devices on the site.

"With virtually all other Apple resellers eliminated from the platform, price competition deteriorated almost immediately," the lawsuit reads. "The steep discounts on Apple products that consumers once enjoyed on Amazon Marketplace eroded, with prices rising steadily."

Prices on iPhones and iPads sold in the Amazon Marketplace rose by "more than 10 percent," the suit claimed, citing data from before and after the alleged agreement was implemented.

Apple and Amazon have not yet responded to requests for comment from CBS News.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys from Hagens Berman, a law firm that has sued Apple in the past, including in a case that resulted in a $400 million refund to e-book purchasers. In that case, Apple was accused of working with five major e-book publishers to raise prices. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in New York ruled that the tech company had violated antitrust law.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Gizmodo

Nailed It: Amazon Becomes the First Company Ever to Lose $1 Trillion in Stock Value

Amazon, one of the first companies to join the prestigious $1 trillion dollar valuation club, just passed another, admittedly less desirable milestone. This week, Jeff Bezos’ Everything Store became the first publicly traded company to lose $1 tillion in market valuation. The mind boggling figures, first noted by Bloomberg,...
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
ZDNet

Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
Digital Trends

Apple slashes trade-in values for its iPhones and more

For at least the third time this year, Apple has slashed the trade-in values for its various products. It means that if you’re shopping at Apple during this holiday season and plan to hand over your old device for a new one, the credit you receive will be less than if you’d done it before November 10.
TechRadar

Today's best Apple deals ahead of Black Friday: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Are you looking to save some cash on Apple devices ahead of Black Friday? While the official Black Friday deals event doesn't land until November, Amazon is offering some fantastic prices on AirPods, MacBooks, iPads, and more, and we're rounding up the top offers for you below. Some of today's...
CNET

Trading In An Old iPhone To Apple? You'll Get Less Money For It Today

Two months after introducing the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch 8 smartwatches, Apple has quietly reduced the trade-in values for a lot of older devices. Comparing Apple's trade-in website with an archived version from Wednesday, it seems the company updated the amount of money you'll get if you trade in an older device only yesterday. Some products haven't seen that much of a drop, like the iPhone 13, which gets you up to $450 instead of $470 just a day ago. iPads and Apple Watches had slight drops in value as well.
TheStreet

Amazon Became the Biggest Loser Following Price Drop

It's been a long fall from the top for Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Free Report stock price. The company's market capitalization is officially down more than $1 trillion from the peak of $1.88 trillion it reached in July 2021. The company's market cap was sitting at $878.77 billion before Thursday's session.
NJ.com

Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals

Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
laptopmag.com

iPhone trade-in values increase — but iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more drop

IPhone trade-in values have changed, with the arrival of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro decreasing the value of the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even models all the way back to the iPhone 7 Plus. However, select iPhone models are now worth more. Spotted by 9to5Mac, a majority...
marketplace.org

Amazon looks at cutting costs amid recession fears

Investments in Alexa and brick-and-mortar outlets may be affected as tech giant voices concern about “the current macro-environment.”. Amazon is, of course, not the only tech company making cuts. Just among the giants, Facebook’s parent, Meta, is laying off 11,000 workers and Google has slowed its pace of hiring. Businesses are trying to mitigate risk as they prepare for a continued economic slowdown.
BGR.com

Apple’s M2 MacBook Pro updates won’t arrive until 2023

Apple traditionally introduces new Mac hardware during the fall, but that won’t be the case this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has pushed back its MacBook Pro update until sometime in 2023. Suffice it to say, if you’ve been patiently waiting for new 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro models to drop in the next few weeks, you’re going to have to wait a few more months.
The Verge

Hot damn, the Surface Pro 9’s battery is easier to replace

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 has a new and attractive design on the outside, but a new iFixit teardown shows that its insides are more inviting, too. The newest of the company’s 2-in-1s now has a screwed-in battery module as opposed to an adhered one. Between that and other components having become more modular over the years, repairability is actually achievable.
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
26K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy