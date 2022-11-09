Read full article on original website
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
Romelu Lukaku named to Belgium squad for World Cup despite injuries
Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku has played a grand total of 29 minutes in the last two months, and has just barely 250 minutes across five appearances to his name for the season, but he was one of the 26 players named to the Belgium national team squad earlier today for the 2022 World Cup.
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
Liverpool Men To Face Manchester City In Fourth Round Of The Carabao Cup
After securing victory through another memorable penalty shoot out (Penaltypool!) on Wednesday night, Liverpool have discovered their fourth round opponents in the Carabao Cup and its... not fun. Liverpool Men will visit Manchester City in the fourth round of the tournment. The match, with exact date as yet undetermined, will...
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s Victory Over Southampton
Well, we’ve reached the World Cup break. Which is a weird thing to say on the 12th of November. But with the way this season has been going for Liverpool, the six week break is welcomed or at the very least it’s an opportunity for a reset. Things haven’t gone as planned so far, but Jurgen Klopp and the Reds have white knuckled their way to the break with 22 points in the league (with a game in hand), advancing in the EFL Cup, and being in the round of 16 of the Champions League. All three of those things ensure that come the turn of the year, there’s everything to play for.
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch: Tottenham loss feels like 'someone has ripped my heart out'
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch said he felt like someone "has ripped my heart out" after witnessing his side concede two goals in the final 10 minutes to fall to a 4-3 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday. Leeds led on three occasions at the Tottenham...
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will play Aston Villa for the second time in five days on Thursday when the Villans visit Old Trafford for a Carabao Cup clash. Erik ten Hag will be eager for a reaction from his side after the Reds were beaten 3-1 by Unai Emery’s team at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.
3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 2-0 Chelsea FC
3 Up - Stefan Ortega Moreno - Man City have the backup goalkeeper spot sorted. Ortega was rock solid in net against Chelsea. The German made several vital saves, including stopping 2 close-range 1-v-1 chances from youngster Lewis Hall. Stefan faced quality chances throughout the match and dispatched them all with calm confidence.
Hull City 1-2 Reading: Player Ratings
Started in the enforced absence of the injured Joe Lumley and, for the most part, did a good job. I wouldn’t fault him for the opener, but he had made an excellent save before that to keep the score at 0-0, flinging himself to his left to keep out a header. After getting caught out when missing the ball at 1-0, presenting Hull with an open goal that they didn’t capitalise on, he looked solid for the rest of the game.
Thursday November 10th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Tottenham4-3 Leeds United: Spurs highlight comeback before WC break
With the final match before the Premier League goes on a month-long hiatus for the World Cup in Qatar, the match between Tottenham and Leeds brought levels of excitement and frustration. Playing well out of the gate, with Dejan Kulusevski creating chances, the backline disappointed again as they allowed Brendan...
November 11th-13th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Germany World Cup Preview: Redemption on the Mind
The 2018 World Cup was a national disaster for the Germans, who are back with a blend of stars old and new and an experienced manager tying it all together.
BREAKING: 5 City Players Named in England World Cup Squad
England manager has named 5 Manchester City players in the England squad heading for World Cup 2022 in Qatar this month. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kyle Walker, and Kalvin Phillips will all be joining up with the Three Lions as they compete for the most sought-after prize in football.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, November 10
It was reported earlier this week that Harry Winks, currently on loan at Sampdoria, was set to undergo surgery. Winks has not played in a single game being loaned out to the club chilling at the bottom of Serie A. Yesterday, Winks confirmed that he had undergone surgery. “Absolutely gutted...
Arsenal vs. Wolves match thread: on a high note
Arsenal head to the Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final match before the World Cup break. Manchester City’s loss earlier today ensured that the Gunners will be top of the league when play resumes in December, but picking up three points and extending the lead at the top to five points would be absolutely massive.
Tactical Notebook: What Manchester United need to fix
As you know by now one of the cardinal rules of football is you really shouldn’t take much stock out of anything that happens in a Europa League group stage match, FA Cup match, or especially a League match, and that’s why I’ll almost never write about them. Too often you’re facing a vastly inferior opponent, a rotated side, or both. Wins aren’t as good as they look, losses are usually due to poor squad depth but pretty often the biggest factor is simply bad luck.
