Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gcc.edu
Residency opportunity adds value to Graduate Programs
Grove City College’s Department of Graduate Programs first residency event brought students pursuing advanced degrees online to campus for three days of networking and collaboration. The event drew 24 students working on their MBA or Master of Business Analytics degrees for in-person instruction by Graduate Programs faculty, guest lectures...
gcc.edu
Acclaimed heart surgeon Hoganson to deliver Hopeman lecture
Grove City College alumnus Dr. David Hoganson ’98 was born with complex congenital heart disease that he said required “innovation and boldness” to repair surgically in an earlier era of cardiac care,. Today, decades later, Hoganson is the one taking those innovative and bold steps to save...
Comments / 0