Live Results: 2022 Midterm Elections
Americans are voting in the 2022 midterms Tuesday, and which party controls Congress — and with that, the trajectory of the country for at least the next two years — will be decided. If Republicans take over the House of Representatives as polling suggests, President Joe Biden and...
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
France 24
US midterms: Biden warns of attacks on democracy, Trump hints he'll announce bid next week
In a stark closing argument ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden on Monday warned that a Republican victory could weaken the country's democratic institutions, while former President Donald Trump hinted he could announce another White House bid as soon as next week. Biden's comments reflected the deep...
Election Results: Control of Congress remains undecided
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Control of Congress remains undecided two days following the Midterm Elections. In the Senate, it's 49 to 48 in favor of Republicans.With three races yet to have projected winners the balance of power is still not determined. The day after Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden celebrated what he called a "good day for democracy." Among the victories he celebrated is the winner of Pennsylvania's open Senate seat. John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz, flipping the commonwealth's open Senate seat from Republican to Democrat. "Democrats had a strong night," Biden said. "We still have a possibility of keeping the House, but it's...
Trump Is Calling Republicans to Ask ‘How Many’ Times They’ll Impeach Biden
Donald Trump is calling his top allies in Congress to push for details on their plans for impeaching President Joe Biden and top administration officials, two sources with knowledge of the conversations tell Rolling Stone. Specifically, Trump in recent months has repeatedly asked “how many” times Republicans plan to impeach...
Trump says it’s ‘inconceivable’ for Biden to run for reelection
Former President Trump said in an interview on Monday evening that “it is inconceivable” President Biden would run for reelection, despite the White House having reiterated weeks earlier that Biden is intending to run in 2024. “I don’t think he runs. It is inconceivable,” Trump told Fox News...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
Democratic election losses will spur calls for Biden to step aside in 2024
President Joe Biden has a looming decision over whether to seek reelection in 2024 as scrutiny over his age and ability to lead the Democratic Party mounts ahead of the midterm election results. The question has hovered over the final weeks of the midterm elections as Biden warned that democracy...
Donald Trump Running in 2024 Will 'Definitely Help' Democrats: Strategist
Donald Trump running for president again in 2024 would be a greater boon for Democrats than it might seem on the surface, according to at least one political analyst. Though the former president has not made any official announcement at this time, Trump has been widely expected to seek a second term in the Oval Office ever since it was confirmed that he failed to win reelection against President Joe Biden in 2020. Despite a rising rivalry from Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the former president remains the frontrunner for the next GOP nomination amongst hypothetical candidates.
Trump aides scrambled to stop him from announcing his presidential candidacy on the eve of the midterms and upending the elections, report says
Aides to former President Donald Trump persuaded him not to announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, fearing it could upend the midterm elections, The Washington Post reported. According to three people who spoke with The Post on condition of anonymity, Trump had touted the idea of formally announcing his...
US midterms 2022: Democrats’ Senate hopes grow as vote count edges forward – as it happened
Democrat Mark Kelly appears close to re-election in Arizona, with Nevada still up in the air and Georgia going to a runoff vote
Banksy unveils Ukraine mural in town bombed by Russia
Banksy, the elusive British street artist, has painted a mural on a bombed-out building outside Ukraine's capital, in what Ukrainians have hailed as a symbol of their country's invincibility. On Friday night, the world-famous graffiti artist posted on Instagram three images of the artwork — a gymnast performing a handstand...
Klain: White House ready for possible GOP investigations
White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the Biden administration is ready for any potential investigations that Republicans launch if the GOP retakes the House majority. Klain told CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash on Wednesday that Republicans faded at the end of the midterm election campaign cycle because they were talking more about “what they were going to do to the president’s family” than what they could do for people.
Election Results 2022: Check full New York and New Jersey election results
NEW YORK - Voters across the Tri-State Area and the nation headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in an election many experts said was the most consequential midterms in history. New York voters faced a choice for governor. Kathy Hochul was running to be the first woman ever elected to a full term as governor in the Empire State, whereas Lee Zeldin was hoping to unseat her and become the first Republican to win the governor's office in New York since George Pataki. For complete election results: CLICK HERE to check election results in New York, including governor, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Attorney General, Comptroller, State Supreme Court, State Senate, Assembly and various ballot measures. CLICK HERE to check election results in New Jersey, including U.S. House, State Senate, and State House. CLICK HERE for complete election day coverage across the Tri-State Area. CLICK HERE for more coverage of local and national politics.
Biden invokes Pelosi attack and Trump’s election lies as he warns of ‘chaos’ if GOP reject midterm results
President Joe Biden on Wednesday called on Americans to denounce political violence and warned of the chaotic consequences that could result from empowering Republicans who’ve pledged not to recognise future election results if Democratic candidates prevail by electing them to gubernatorial and secretary of state positions in next week’s midterm elections.Speaking at a Democratic National Committee event held at Washington’s Union Station, just blocks from where rioters assaulted police and stormed the inaugural stands erected outside the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, the president connected last week’s shocking assault on Paul Pelosi — the husband of House...
Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans
U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be in spite of the party brand, not […]
Republicans keep control of Georgia House and Senate
ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans are seeking to hold their majorities in Georgia’s legislature and maintain their lock on statewide offices as voting concludes Tuesday, even as Democrats compete heavily for governor and U.S. senator at the top of the ballot. Republicans won the majority in the Senate when several Democrats switched parties after the 2002 elections and won the majority in the House in 2004. Heading into Tuesday’s election, Republicans have a 103-76 majority in the House after Democrat Henry “Wayne” Howard of Augusta died in October. In the Senate, Republicans hold a 34-22 majority. All 180 House seats and 56 Senate seats are up for election. In the Senate, 15 Republicans and 14 Democrats are unopposed. In the House, 49 Republicans and 42 Democrats are unopposed. Republicans also hold all seven of the other statewide offices besides governor and U.S. senator that are on the ballot Tuesday.
Biden says Republican Party must decide 'who they are'
PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he was incredibly pleased with the turnout in the U.S. election and said the Republican Party would now need to decide “who they are”.
Biden’s unexpectedly good night
If there was one message that summed up how President Biden was feeling on the heels of Tuesday’s midterms, it came in the form of a tweet. “I ain’t dead and I’m not gonna die,” Biden said in an old video from 2020 shared again on Wednesday afternoon by White House digital director Rob Flaherty.
