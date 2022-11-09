ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York YIMBY

Construction Breaks Ground at 1510 Broadway Affordable Housing Development in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn

Construction is now underway at 1510 Broadway, the site for a 108-unit affordable housing project in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Led by developer MacQuesten Development with support from the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the building will also offer more than 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The building is designed...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

Pushing back on rents, South Bronx housing lottery, & more

This week readers visited Brick Underground to find out if New Yorkers can finally push back on rents now that winter is approaching—traditionally a slow time for rentals. To find out, Brick spoke with brokers and leasing agents for their best advice on signing a new lease and negotiating rents in the coming months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

For richer or poorer: The hidden cost of low-income housing

Once upon a time in New York City, developers could get a tax break for a ritzy rental project by funding affordable housing on the cheap side of town. They didn’t even have to build the low-rent units themselves. They could qualify for the 421a property tax abatement by buying certificates generated by someone else’s affordable project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month

Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

How Hurricane Sandy helped us plan for the future

On Oct. 29, 2012, the lights went off in Brooklyn, and water filled the streets. In the weeks following Hurricane Sandy, we learned resilience and resourcefulness, both as individuals and as communities. We also learned that our neighbors and local organizations are first responders. Enduring this defining storm–wind damage, flooding, power outages, and other harm–changed the way we all think about significant weather events accelerated by the climate crisis. And this knowledge has shaped policy and culture in New York City for the past decade.
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2001 Nostrand Avenue in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2001 Nostrand Avenue, a six-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by DJLU Architects and developed by The Edge Developers’ Mark Weinberger, the structure yields 35 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 16 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $187,330.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

What’s News, Breaking: Friday, November 11, 2022

POPULAR FERRY RETURNING TO GREENPOINT COMMUTERS: “At long last, Greenpointers can get their sea legs again.” That the way AMNY expressed it, and City Councilmember Lincoln Restler (D-33rd District) confirmed in a tweet that service is restored, effective this coming Monday, November 14, docking at the NYC Ferry stop on India Street, and taking the East River route, with stops in DUMBO and Wall Street, although the ferry’s own website does not yet provide a timetable for this particular stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY judge blocks ability to issue pot licenses in Brooklyn, 4 other regions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state. The ruling comes as state regulators are preparing to approve the first batch of licenses for dispensaries to start […]
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: 'it's so eerie sounding'

Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Mystery sound plagues Brooklyn neighborhood: ‘it’s …. Residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood have been hearing a mysterious sound at various times of the day for months now. Gala...
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

Demand for doorman buildings keeps NYC rents stubbornly high

The good news/bad news scenario for New York City renters continues: Rents were essentially flat in October compared to the previous month but still parked near record levels, a trend seen in the past three months. In the luxury rental category however, continued demand is causing rents to spike. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

New York’s wealthiest renters drive prices to new records

In a literal tale of two cities, New York rents last month showed the widening gap between the haves and have-nots under the stubborn weight of inflation. Among Manhattan’s wealthiest, rents notched a series of new highs. The median price for a luxury unit with concessions hit a record...
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

Vacant luxury co-ops, Bay Ridge landlord sued, & more

Housing advocates call on Mayor Eric Adams to create fairer guidelines for affordable housing projects (Politico) New York Attorney General Letitia James sues a Bay Ridge landlord for allegedly scheming tenants out of millions of dollars (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the third-least affordable housing market in the U.S....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

