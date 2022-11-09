On Oct. 29, 2012, the lights went off in Brooklyn, and water filled the streets. In the weeks following Hurricane Sandy, we learned resilience and resourcefulness, both as individuals and as communities. We also learned that our neighbors and local organizations are first responders. Enduring this defining storm–wind damage, flooding, power outages, and other harm–changed the way we all think about significant weather events accelerated by the climate crisis. And this knowledge has shaped policy and culture in New York City for the past decade.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO