ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates fear super PAC spending could undermine public financing of campaigns

Millions of dollars in political giving during the race for New York governor came from one man who hoped to sway the election. Now good-government advocates are worried this could undermine a key change about to take effect for how politicial campaigns are funded. Big money in New York politics...
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul sticks with New York Democrats boss despite calls for resignation

New York Democrats are gathering in Puerto Rico for an annual political conference that takes place after every general election. Fresh off her victory, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in a dancing mood after she arrived in San Juan and paid a visit to a local school. There, she offered some insight into the election results.
NEW YORK STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Surge in support secures ballot lines for Working Families, Conservative parties

The Conservative and Working Families parties received more than enough votes to secure their ballot lines in New York through 2024, with both seeing double-digit increases in support. The number of ballots cast for the Working Families Party more than doubled this Election Day compared to the last midterm and...
Syracuse.com

NY election results: See voting totals for Congress (U.S. House, Senate)

2022 election results are still coming in from Tuesday’s midterms, but notable races include U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-most powerful Republican in Congress, winning reelection against Democratic candidate Matt Castelli in the state’s 21st Congressional District; GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney winning again in New York’s 24th Congressional District; Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, winning a third term in the 14th district; and a handful of Republicans winning House seats in New York City’s suburbs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nystateofpolitics.com

Erie County Democrats excited about electing one of their own as governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County Democratic Committee is entering uncharted territory. Chair Jeremy Zellner expects it can only be good Gov. Kathy Hochul was elected this week to four more years after finishing Andrew Cuomo's term. She's the first governor from Buffalo to get elected since Grover Cleveland. "No...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime

Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

New York Democrats spoil House party

A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
NEW YORK STATE
urbancny.com

Francis Conole’s Arrogance Lost the NY-22 District Congressional Race

Conole’s campaign was as diverse as an entire season of NBC’s “Friends”. A candidate running for Congress in Central New York, especially in the 22nd Congressional District usually casts a wide net tying together diverse portions of this district into a formidable campaign strategy. If a Democrat is running, there’s usually a push to engage the African American Community.
The Staten Island Advance

Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
Gotham Gazette

New York Voters Approve $4.2 Billion Environmental Bond Act

Voters across New York have approved $4.2 billion in state borrowing proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature to pay for major projects environmentalists say are key to developing a more robust response to climate change and pollution. In numbers sure to shift as more votes are counted,...
NEW YORK STATE
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State. The month-long observance will recognize the longstanding, strong partnership between New York State and Puerto Rico and highlight the important contributions of people of Puerto Rican descent in the state. The proclamation also acknowledges the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the island this past September, and ongoing support, supplies, and other relief efforts to people in Puerto Rico and its government.

Comments / 0

Community Policy