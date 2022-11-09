Read full article on original website
Making sense of the midterms: What voters are trying to tell Albany and Washington
A worker watches as voters cast their midterm ballots at Louis D. Brandeis High School in Manhattan, Nov. 8, 2022. On this week’s final episode of The People’s Guide to Power, we unpack the election results with Kai Wright of Notes from America, political scientist Dr. Christina Greer and your calls. [ more › ]
WRGB
Strategist: Hochul has a "mandate" to fix crime problem after embarrassing loss for Dems
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state, typically a stronghold for the Democratic Party, found itself on unsteady ground November 8th losing four House Congressional seats to Republicans. Perhaps the most embarrassing loss for New York Democrats in the Midterm Election, the defeat of House Democratic Chairman, Congressman Sean...
localsyr.com
Conole overtaking Williams’ vote total is a ‘tough math problem,’ says Cook Political Report House editor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An expert who analyzes House of Representatives races for a living says the current vote totals in New York’s 22nd Congressional District is a “tough math problem for the Democrats.”. Democrat Francis Conole trails Republican Brandon Williams by 3,925 votes, according to the...
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates fear super PAC spending could undermine public financing of campaigns
Millions of dollars in political giving during the race for New York governor came from one man who hoped to sway the election. Now good-government advocates are worried this could undermine a key change about to take effect for how politicial campaigns are funded. Big money in New York politics...
Shift in NY Senate could shake up supermajority & veto powers
New York is one of the bluest of blue states. Since 2020 the state Senate has held the supermajority with Democrats making up 43 of the 63-member chamber, but post midterm elections have flipped some districts from Democrat to Republican
Depressed Democrats, but not Hochul, point fingers at New York party chair
Kathy Hochul has no intention of replacing chair Jay Jacobs, she told reporters.
Midterm election could shake up Democrats “Supermajority”
The votes are still being counted. This years redistricting and mid-term elections have certainly shaken up New York districts. Are some of these districts now shifting parties?
Nymag.com
How Zeldin’s Loss Is Making New York’s Republican Party Ambitious Again
In his lone television debate with Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin was asked, given that he voted to overturn the 2020 election, if he would accept the results of the one he was in. “Well, first off,” he responded, glaring at moderator Susan Arbetter, “losing is not an option.”
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul sticks with New York Democrats boss despite calls for resignation
New York Democrats are gathering in Puerto Rico for an annual political conference that takes place after every general election. Fresh off her victory, Gov. Kathy Hochul was in a dancing mood after she arrived in San Juan and paid a visit to a local school. There, she offered some insight into the election results.
nystateofpolitics.com
Surge in support secures ballot lines for Working Families, Conservative parties
The Conservative and Working Families parties received more than enough votes to secure their ballot lines in New York through 2024, with both seeing double-digit increases in support. The number of ballots cast for the Working Families Party more than doubled this Election Day compared to the last midterm and...
How Brandon Williams defied the odds (again) in race for Central NY House seat
Syracuse, N.Y. — Brandon Williams knew the odds were against him from the beginning when he launched an improbable bid to become Central New York’s next representative in Congress. He was a political novice, an outsider from Texas who had no roots in the community. Rep. John Katko...
Hochul declares victory, but Zeldin won’t concede; NY governor’s race not yet called
UPDATE: Kathy Hochul was declared the winner in the New York governor’s race by the Associated Press early Wednesday morning. For the latest updates on the race, click here. Original story: NEW YORK (PIX11) — The race for New York’s governor remained too close to call early on Wednesday, though Gov. Kathy Hochul declared victory […]
NY election results: See voting totals for Congress (U.S. House, Senate)
2022 election results are still coming in from Tuesday’s midterms, but notable races include U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-most powerful Republican in Congress, winning reelection against Democratic candidate Matt Castelli in the state’s 21st Congressional District; GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney winning again in New York’s 24th Congressional District; Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, winning a third term in the 14th district; and a handful of Republicans winning House seats in New York City’s suburbs.
nystateofpolitics.com
Erie County Democrats excited about electing one of their own as governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Erie County Democratic Committee is entering uncharted territory. Chair Jeremy Zellner expects it can only be good Gov. Kathy Hochul was elected this week to four more years after finishing Andrew Cuomo's term. She's the first governor from Buffalo to get elected since Grover Cleveland. "No...
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime
Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime Trevor Schakohl on November 10, 2022 Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and San Francisco Mayor London Breed traded slights on the levels of crime in Breed’s jurisdiction and New York City. Hochul said in a Saturday MSNBC interview prior to her Tuesday election that New York City “will never be San Francisco” when it comes to crime, responding to host Stephanie Ruhle’s comment that New Yorkers “don’t feel safe” and fear they “could be San Francisco.” Breed told ABC 7 in a The post Dem On Dem Violence: Kathy Hochul And London Breed Argue Over Which Liberal Stronghold Has More Crime appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Democrats spoil House party
A Democratic debacle in New York is threatening to become the majority-maker for House Republicans, puncturing what had otherwise been a history-defying election for the party in power. What's happening: Republicans won all four House races on Long Island and knocked off the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee...
urbancny.com
Francis Conole’s Arrogance Lost the NY-22 District Congressional Race
Conole’s campaign was as diverse as an entire season of NBC’s “Friends”. A candidate running for Congress in Central New York, especially in the 22nd Congressional District usually casts a wide net tying together diverse portions of this district into a formidable campaign strategy. If a Democrat is running, there’s usually a push to engage the African American Community.
Gov. Hochul declares November as New York State Apprenticeship Month
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, declaring November to hereby be recognized as New York State Apprenticeship month. New York State is home to one of the largest apprenticeship programs in the country. Currently, there are 17,113 apprentices participating in various skilled trades in 912 programs driven by 622 sponsors across the State. The program continues to expand with 79 new programs and 15 new trades in the last year alone.
Gotham Gazette
New York Voters Approve $4.2 Billion Environmental Bond Act
Voters across New York have approved $4.2 billion in state borrowing proposed by Governor Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature to pay for major projects environmentalists say are key to developing a more robust response to climate change and pollution. In numbers sure to shift as more votes are counted,...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York State. The month-long observance will recognize the longstanding, strong partnership between New York State and Puerto Rico and highlight the important contributions of people of Puerto Rican descent in the state. The proclamation also acknowledges the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the island this past September, and ongoing support, supplies, and other relief efforts to people in Puerto Rico and its government.
