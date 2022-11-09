Read full article on original website
Democrats projected to keep control of Senate after Cortez Masto defeats Laxalt in Nevada
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in a race that will likely allow Democrats to maintain their control of the U.S. Senate.
Democrat Cisco Aguilar Wins Nevada Secretary Of State Race
Cisco Aguilar beat Jim Marchant, who claimed that decades of legitimate elections had in fact been predetermined by a “deep state cabal.”
Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory in Nevada gave Democrats the 50 seats they needed to keep the Senate. Her win reflects the surprising strength of Democrats across the U.S. this election year. Seeking reelection in an economically challenged state that has some of the highest gas prices in the nation, Cortez...
Steil tapped to be one of 4 leaders of Republicans’ Congressional transition teams
JANESVILLE — Paul Ryan led Republicans in the House of Representatives for eight years. Now, his successor has quickly become a leader of the Republicans as well. Racine and Kenosha counties’ representative in Congress, Bryan Steil of Janesville, was tapped Thursday by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to be one of four Republicans to lead their party’s transition into the 118th Congress, which starts Jan. 3.
Live Results: Washington Democrat Marie Pérez defeats Trump-backed Joe Kent, who ousted a pro-impeachment Republican
Pérez's win will flip Washington's 3rd Congressional District from Republican to Democrat.
North Idaho College board race shows mixed results during counting delays
A candidate backed by Republicans and two candidates backed by the Chamber of Commerce are leading the race for North Idaho College’s Board of Trustees. Mike Waggoner has a seven-point lead over Pete Broschet; Tarie Zimmerman has a three-point lead over Ron Hartman; and Brad Corkill has a one-point lead over Diana Sheridan.
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
A batch of newly counted ballots from the Las Vegas area effectively handed Democrats control of the Senate late Saturday by tilting the Nevada race in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto
Arizona MAGA Boss Tried to Sink Fetterman. It Went Horribly.
PHOENIX—With just one day to go before the midterms last week, the prospect of a Republican takeover of the U.S. Senate was looking stronger than ever. But a handful of far-right foot soldiers in Arizona weren’t taking any chances.Federal Election Commission records show the Phoenix-based Turning Point PAC, a fundraising arm of the conservative re-education machine Turning Point USA, shelled out big bucks to send a barrage of last-minute text messages to voters. But they weren’t targeted at locals choosing between incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly and fringe conservative challenger Blake Masters in Arizona.Instead, they were geared toward people across the...
Vos reelected Assembly Speaker, says it's time for GOP to move on from Trump
After spending the past year at odds with Donald Trump, Robin Vos will be Speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly again. And Vos thinks it's time for Republicans to move on from the former president. Vos easily won reelection Tuesday night against a write-in campaign from Adam Steen, the Republican he...
Luetkemeyer chosen to lead GOP caucus in state Senate
Republican members of the Missouri Senate elected State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, as the chairman of their caucus. Luetkemeyer will fill the vacancy left by retiring Sen. Dan Hegeman, who also represented Northwest Missouri. “I’m really excited for the opportunity,” Luetkemeyer said. “It’s a good chance to help set the...
Lawmakers 'on track' to propose fixes to Idaho's school funding system
BOISE — There’s a reason why Sen. Dave Lent requested an Idaho attorney general’s opinion on the current status of years of litigation over Idaho’s school facilities funding, and placed it in front of every member of the Legislature’s interim working group on funding school construction last week.
