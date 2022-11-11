ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

Operation Green Light, events honor vets

 3 days ago

Operation Green Light for Veterans continues this week as Pitt County and municipal governments light local landmarks in green to recognize their military service.

County officials began lighting the Pitt County Courthouse, 100 W. Third St., on Monday and will continue through Sunday. Greenville is lighting the Town Common Bridge and other communities and organizations a participating in what officials hope will be a green wave.

Operation Green Light’s mission is to demonstrate support for veterans, raise awareness about the unique challenges they face and highlight resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families, a county government news release said.

Approximately 200,000 service members transition to civilian communities annually, it said. They continue to serve the community in numerous roles including as County Veteran Service Officers in 29 states to help fellow former service members access more than $52 billion in federal health, disability and compensation benefits each year.

“Pitt County has great respect, admiration and the utmost gratitude for all the men and women who selflessly served our country and this community in the Armed Forces. We appreciate the sacrifices of our United States military personnel as they have been vital in maintaining the freedoms and way of life enjoyed by our citizens,” says Janis Gallagher, Pitt County Manager.

Operation Green light is among several events taking place this week to honor veterans.

The Town of Ayden's Veterans Day ceremony set for 1 p.m. on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park has been canceled.The Winterville Veterans Day ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Winterville Museum, 2543 Church St. It will move next door to the fire department in the event of rain.Greenville’s Veterans Day celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday at the at River Park North, 1000 Mumford Road.Snow Hill will hold its Veterans Day event from 11 a.m. Friday at the Snow Hill Fire Department, 201 Carolina Drive.The 4th Annual ECU School of Dental Medicine Military Club Veterans Day 5K, is 9 a.m. Saturday at H. Boyd Lee Park Greenville.The U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band will perform “A Salute to Veterans” concert from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at J.H. Rose High School. Visit music.af.mil/Bands/US-Air-Force-Heritage-of-America-Band/ and click upcoming events.ECU’s Brick Paver Dedication Ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on Nov. 18 at ECU’s Memorial Wall next Christenbury Memorial Gym off East 10th Street.

