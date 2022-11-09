ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

wemu.org

Author Sampson Davis chosen as keynote speaker for EMU's Martin Luther King week

Eastern Michigan University has announced its keynote speaker for its upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. They’ve chosen Dr. Sampson Davis to speak at the annual event this January. Davis is an emergency physician, TV personality, and humanitarian. EMU's interim Chief Diversity Officer, Dr. Doris Fields, says Davis...
wemu.org

Memorial Mural to be unveiled in Ypsilanti to honor those lost to gun violence-Part 1

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU, and no one needs to tell you violence is pervasive in America. And here in our community, we are no exception. I'm David Fair. And on Saturday, there's going to be an unveiling of a mural that honors those lost locally to gun violence in the second part of our conversation later today, you'll hear from a grandmother who lost her grandson to such incidents. And you're going to hear from the artists that created the mural and the young man who designed it. In this first part of our story, we're going to learn more about efforts to prevent gun violence and build community coalitions to create a brighter future. After several violent incidents in the summer of 2021, Ypsilanti Mayor Lois Allen Richardson called together a diverse group of community members to address violence and hopefully save the lives of many young people. My guests are a part of that group which has become the Community Violence Intervention Team. Officer Derrick Jackson is community engagement director with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. And thank you for being here today, Derrick.
YPSILANTI, MI
wemu.org

Veterans for Peace to gather in Ann Arbor park Friday

The annual Veterans Day remembrance in Ann Arbor tomorrow will take on a dual meaning for a group called Veterans for Peace. The local chapter of the Veterans for Peace will set up 230 markers at Veterans Park in Ann Arbor to remember each Michigan soldier lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
ANN ARBOR, MI

