New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
operawire.com

Jasmine Muhammad to Headline NY Premiere of ‘Emily & Sue’

Soprano Jasmine Muhammad is set to present the New York premiere Dana Kaufman and Aiden K. Feltkamp’s “Emily & Sue” at the National Opera Center in New York on Nov. 13, 2022. The a capelle pop opera, which premiered in June 2022 at Amherst College, spotlights the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
operawire.com

Hudson River Opera to Present ‘L’Amico Fritz’

Hudson River Opera is set to present a performance of “L’Amico Fritz” on Dec. 2, 2022 at Holyrood Episcopal Church on West 179th Street in New York City. The showcase will star Choon Lee, Sujung Kim, Cesar Lozada, Karmesha Peake, Christopher Trujillo, Samuel Flores, and Nadia Briones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baristanet.com

Get Ready To Go Walking in a Montclair Winter Wonderland

Montclair, NJ – Montclair Center BID is partnering with The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Bar+Kitchen to celebrate shopping small all season long starting on November 26th at 12PM for Shop Small Saturday. The Winter Wonderland will kick off with live music and special guests at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair. Vanguard Theater, Jazz House Kids and Arthur Murray Dance Studio will also be contributing to the festival with live music + performances. The tree lighting will take place on the Wellmont Arts Plaza at 6PM, November 26.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million

A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
BROOKLYN, NY
Beth Torres

Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month

Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn

Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine

Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
BROOKLYN, NY

