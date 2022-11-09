Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
operawire.com
Jasmine Muhammad to Headline NY Premiere of ‘Emily & Sue’
Soprano Jasmine Muhammad is set to present the New York premiere Dana Kaufman and Aiden K. Feltkamp’s “Emily & Sue” at the National Opera Center in New York on Nov. 13, 2022. The a capelle pop opera, which premiered in June 2022 at Amherst College, spotlights the...
operawire.com
Maria Brea & Melisa Bonetti to Headline North / South Consonance’s ‘Mixed Accents’
North / South Consonance is set to present “Mixed Accents” on Nov. 14, 2022, at the Scorca Hall at the National Opera Center in New York City. The showcase, which will also be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel, will feature soprano Maria Brea, mezzo-soprano Melisa Bonetti, and pianist Max Lifchitz.
operawire.com
Hudson River Opera to Present ‘L’Amico Fritz’
Hudson River Opera is set to present a performance of “L’Amico Fritz” on Dec. 2, 2022 at Holyrood Episcopal Church on West 179th Street in New York City. The showcase will star Choon Lee, Sujung Kim, Cesar Lozada, Karmesha Peake, Christopher Trujillo, Samuel Flores, and Nadia Briones.
NBC New York
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
norwoodnews.org
West Farms: HPD Launches Housing Lottery for Senior Apartments at 915 Elsmere Place
NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for senior apartments at 915 Elsmere Place, a nine-story building in the West Farms section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residential...
R.I.P. the Rev. Calvin O. Butts III, a Pastor Who Addressed HIV Among Black Americans
The following post on HIV.gov was written by B. Kaye Hayes, MPA, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease, Director, Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP), Executive Director, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). It is with great sadness that we recognize the passing of the esteemed Reverend Dr....
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
baristanet.com
Get Ready To Go Walking in a Montclair Winter Wonderland
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Center BID is partnering with The Wellmont Theater and Pharmacie Bar+Kitchen to celebrate shopping small all season long starting on November 26th at 12PM for Shop Small Saturday. The Winter Wonderland will kick off with live music and special guests at the Wellmont Arts Plaza, located at 5 Seymour Street in Montclair. Vanguard Theater, Jazz House Kids and Arthur Murray Dance Studio will also be contributing to the festival with live music + performances. The tree lighting will take place on the Wellmont Arts Plaza at 6PM, November 26.
City Island community rallies against racist mail sent to businesses
The community of City Island rallied together Saturday after racist and antisemitic mail was sent to at least three local businesses.
Brooklyn’s ‘Bling Bishop’ Sues Local Radio Host for $50 Million
A Brooklyn preacher who was robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry during a livestreamed sermon last July has filed a lawsuit against radio personality Miss Jones, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation on the air in September, according to court documents first obtained by The Daily Beast. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead is asking for $50 million from Jones, whose full name is Tarsha Nicole Jones, and her employers, Paramount Global and WXBK/94.7 The Block, alleging that the commentator defamed and slandered him during her morning show. Specifically, Whitehead—who drives a Rolls-Royce and was recently arrested for allegedly grabbing a woman by the neck mid-service—says in the suit that Jones’ statements that he “is a ‘drug dealer,’” is “using the church to hide that old drug money,” that he “assaulted the young lady,” and that “[his] church is where he’s probably still doing his dirty work,” are “false.” Jones does not have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment on Wednesday. Brian Ponder, Whitehead’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Read it at New York County Supreme Court
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $1,288 per month
Some of my recent housing lottery articles have mentioned rents as low as $397 a month. Compared to that, the best deal in this lottery — $1,288 for a studio apartment — might not sound so exciting. However, if you compare it to the $3,445 average rent for a Brooklyn studio apartment reported by Zumper, it still looks good by comparison:
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Building Applications Filed with DOB for 5-Story Building at 2556 Briggs Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, five-story residential building at 2556 Briggs Avenue in the Fordham Manor section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East Kingsbridge Road and East 194th Street, the lot is near the Kingsbridge Road subway...
2nd death probed after man leaves NYC gay club
HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police confirmed Wednesday the deaths of two men who died after leaving gay clubs were under investigation. The mother of one victim went public this week in a political ad for Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin. “On May 28th, my son was killed while visiting New York for work,” Linda […]
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 199 apartments in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Applications are open for an affordable housing lottery for 199 newly constructed apartments at 1921 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn. Rents start at $375 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,218 to $132,400 depending on the size of the household. The stabilized apartments are...
Bridgeport author who published book on JFK's assassination killed in NYC shooting
He was found shot in the head in the back seat of a Range Rover that crashed into another vehicle in Queens around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Tracking Nicole: Will tropical weather impact NY, NJ?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Shortly after making landfall on the East Coast of Florida early Thursday, Hurricane Nicole weakened into a tropical storm. But the system, which was packing 60 mph winds and heavy rain, could still wreak havoc on the New York City area as it winds its way up the coast. When will […]
Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine
Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Democrats in southern Brooklyn: ‘Our party didn’t even put up a fight’
The red wave that fell short nationally and statewide engulfed Democrats in south Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Republicans close to claiming multiple seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Even as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, beat Republican Lee Zeldin in Brooklyn by 42 points, she lost in Bensonhurst, a...
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
AccuWeather: Showery start
Sunday will have a showery start, but we will get a few sunny breaks with a chilly wind.
Comments / 0