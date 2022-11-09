ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers place OLB Rashan Gary on injured reserve

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers placed outside linebacker Rashan Gary on injured reserve on Wednesday.

The expected move came after Gary tore his ACL during the Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.

While players can come off injured reserve after four games, Gary will miss the rest of the 2022 season and then attempt to get healthy in time for the start of the 2023 season.

The expected recovery timeline for ACL injuries ranges between 9-12 months.

Entering Week 10, Gary led the Packers in pressures (38), sacks (6.0), quarterback hits (12) and tackles for loss (7).

The Packers did not make a corresponding move to replace Gary on the 53-man roster, although Tipa Galeai was designated to return from injured reserve. He has a 21-day practice window and will remain on injured reserve until he’s activated to the roster.

