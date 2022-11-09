Packers list 17 players on first injury report of Week 10

Almost one-third of the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster showed up on the team’s first injury report of Week 10.

The Packers listed 17 players on the injury report, including 10 players who weren’t able to participate at practice on Wednesday.

Matt LaFleur’s team hosts Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

One player who didn’t practice – outside linebacker Rashan Gary – was placed on injured reserve and won’t be on future injury reports.

But here are the nine other DNPs on Wednesday: left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee), receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle), cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), quarterback Aaron Rodgers (right thumb), cornerback Eric Stokes (knee/ankle) and receiver Sammy Watkins (knee).

Kicker Mason Crosby (back), cornerback Rasul Douglas (calf), running back Aaron Jones (ankle), receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder), right guard Jon Runyan (knee) and outside linebacker Preston Smith (neck) were limited.

If there was any good news, it’s that rookie Christian Watson was a full participant despite being listed in the concussion protocol.

Of the 17 players on the report, 10 are newcomers entering Week 10 – highlighting the ridiculous amount of injuries suffered on Sunday at Ford Field.

The Packers will practice again Thursday and Friday before providing a final injury report after practice on Friday. LaFleur’s team is attempting to snap a five-game losing streak, but his first goal for this week will be navigating the injuries and fielding a working football team.

The Cowboys listed 11 players on Wednesday’s injury report, but all but one – linebacker Anthony Barr – practiced in some capacity to open the week.