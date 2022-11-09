Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Midterm tax, workers' rights propositions, amendments split state by state
(The Center Square) – Voters passed and voted down a range of propositions and amendments during the midterm elections. Massachusetts Question 1 passed, increasing the personal income tax by 4% for those earning more than $1 million in the state.
mycouriertribune.com
St. Joseph dispensaries already plan for new customers after marijuana vote
Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. The legislation passed during Tuesday’s general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.
mycouriertribune.com
Just weeks after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast of Florida, Floridians and insurers face Hurricane Nicole’s arrival — and its costs.
Still Reeling From Ian, Florida Faces Costs of Hurricane Nicole. Hurricane Nicole hit the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning. The tropical cyclone comes just six weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated the state, leaving Florida residents — and insurers…
Comments / 0