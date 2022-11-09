ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

St. Joseph dispensaries already plan for new customers after marijuana vote

Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. The legislation passed during Tuesday’s general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

