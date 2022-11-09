ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Planning Board votes to recommend inclusionary zoning policy

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Planning Board voted Wednesday to recommend a new inclusionary zoning policy to the city council that would aim to bring more affordable housing to the city. The proposed plan would require any residential development that was 12 or more units to reserve at least 15%...
WORCESTER, MA
WBUR

The "millionaire's tax" is happening. Here's when

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. It's Veterans Day. Here's a reminder of how the holiday differs from Memorial Day — and a list of restaurants that offer military discounts or free meals for veterans. Several of the chains have stores in Greater Boston. To honor veterans, Massachusetts leaders made parking free for everyone today at all state parks. Lastly, Radio Boston will host a special Veterans Day hour; tune in at 11 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Here are 12 Ways Worcester is Dealing with Rats, Rodents and other Nuisances

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Inspectional Services and Department of Public Works have provided updates on 12 ways the City is dealing with rats and other rodents. In January 2022, the Inspectional Services Department (ISD), the DPW and the city's Law Department issued 12 recommendations and proposed ordinance changes for dealing with rodents and rubbish in yards and on public ways.
WORCESTER, MA
natickreport.com

Select Board votes 4-to-1 to remove South Natick Dam & waterfall

The Natick Select Board, after yet one more round of discussion and public comments, voted on Wednesday night against repairing the South Natick Dam and spillway (aka, waterfall) and in favor of removing the iconic structure. The tally went 4-to-1, with only Michael Hickey voting against removal of the town-owned...
NATICK, MA
spectrumnews1.com

What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?

WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
WORCESTER, MA
high-profile.com

Ground Broken on Worcester Affordable Housing

Worcester, MA – Cranshaw Construction has officially broken ground on the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development at 120 Washington Street in Worcester. Cranshaw Construction celebrated the milestone alongside city elected officials, developer Boston Capital Development and architect Benoit Design at a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27. Speakers included Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista, Boston Capital Development Partner and Managing Director Rich Mazzocchi, and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray.
WORCESTER, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Owner of Dunkin’ store in Grafton resolves child labor law violations

BOSTON — A management company and its owners will pay more than $145,000 to resolve more than 1,200 violations of the state’s child labor laws at 14 Dunkin’ locations, according to Attorney General Maura Healey. The Westford Group, Inc., and its president and treasurer, Michael and Brian...
GRAFTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy