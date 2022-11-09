ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
DANVERS, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Academy student athletes sign National Letters of Intent

WORCESTER, Mass. - Sixteen student athletes at Worcester Academy signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to colleges and universities around the country. The NLI signifies the athletes commitment to attend the school and play sports for them. Here's a complete list of all the students, the schools they'll be going to and the sports they will play there:
WORCESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Shawsheen Football takes down Worcester Tech in first round of playoffs

BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech football team advanced to the Div. 5 state quarterfinals on Friday in Billerica with a 20-6 win against Worcester Tech. The fourth-seeded Rams, who improved their record to a perfect 9-0, will host Old Rochester High School of Mattapoisett on Thursday at Shawsheen with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male

LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
LOWELL, MA
Boston

For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook

The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
BROCKTON, MA
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
Boston Globe

WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub

Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?

WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
WORCESTER, MA
hot969boston.com

Win Tickets to Rod Wave at DCU Center!

Here’s your chance to Rod Wave on his Beautiful Mind Tour! Join Rod Wave with his special guests, Toosii and Mariah The Scientist. Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the show on Tuesday, November 22nd at DCU Center in Worcester, for this only area appearance!
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Saint-Gobain transfers half of Worcester campus for redevelopment

WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint-Gobain, the manufacturing company once known as Norton Company, transferred almost half of its Worcester campus to the Worcester Business Development Corporation. The company has operated in Worcester for nearly 140 years. They currently employ more than 1,000 people in the city. Saint-Gobain announced Thursday it's conveyance...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Walgreens closed 3 stores in Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Mattapan. Councilors want to talk — and a plan.

The closings happened in a "stealth manner, with insufficient time allotted for customers and workers to plan," Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson said. As Walgreens shuttered three pharmacies in Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Mattapan this week, some city councilors are urging the national chain to keep the doors open until the company can come up with a plan that guarantees customers can still get vital medications close to home.
BOSTON, MA

