DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
WCVB
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Academy student athletes sign National Letters of Intent
WORCESTER, Mass. - Sixteen student athletes at Worcester Academy signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday to colleges and universities around the country. The NLI signifies the athletes commitment to attend the school and play sports for them. Here's a complete list of all the students, the schools they'll be going to and the sports they will play there:
WCVB
Hall of Fame high school football coach retiring after 4 decades on sidelines in Massachusetts
DEDHAM, Mass. — A high school football coach in Massachusetts with Hall of Fame status is ending his four-decade career on the sidelines with a win. Milton Academy head coach Kevin MacDonald and the Mustangs defeated the Noble & Greenough School 38-26, the 127th game between the two teams and MacDonald's final game as a head coach.
Comedian Kevin James spotted at Pasta Mani in Worcester Public Market
Comedian Kevin James stopped by Worcester Public Market Friday while he’s in town to perform stand-up at the Hanover Theatre. James visited Pasta Mani, the city’s first fully handmade pasta eatery. Chef Jay Midwood shared pictures of himself and James and James’s signature on a door on Facebook....
homenewshere.com
Shawsheen Football takes down Worcester Tech in first round of playoffs
BILLERICA - The Shawsheen Tech football team advanced to the Div. 5 state quarterfinals on Friday in Billerica with a 20-6 win against Worcester Tech. The fourth-seeded Rams, who improved their record to a perfect 9-0, will host Old Rochester High School of Mattapoisett on Thursday at Shawsheen with a 6 p.m. kickoff.
WCVB
Police ranks in Massachusetts still overwhelmingly male
LOWELL, Mass. — Working the overnight shift, Lowell police officer Anne Szablak hits the road shortly after 11 p.m., patrolling the fifth largest city in the state. Szablak said being a female at a tense scene can be positive. "Sometimes when I go to calls, people don't feel that...
For $699,900, a Brockton home with a basement fit for a storybook
The property has three bedrooms, three full baths, and a contemporary ranch design (upstairs). At first glance, 115 West St. in Brockton looks like a traditional home, but it’s the basement of the three-bed, three-bath property that holds the surprise. The home, measuring 2,864 square feet (including that lower...
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
Boston Globe
WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub
Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's Alehouse
(WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Calling all emo kids! Grab your tightest skinny jeans and darkest eyeliner and head on down to Barrett's Alehouse! The establishment located on West Center Street in West Bridgewater has announced they are hosting an event for one night only that will get your teen heart beating faster, faster!
spectrumnews1.com
What's pushing restaurants out of the Canal District?
WORCESTER, Mass. - Smokestack Urban Barbeque on Green Street is joining the list of restaurants closing in Worcester's Canal District. They broke the news to customers on Facebook, saying their last day of service is November 19. This now makes six restaurants that have either sold or closed in recent months.
hot969boston.com
Win Tickets to Rod Wave at DCU Center!
Here’s your chance to Rod Wave on his Beautiful Mind Tour! Join Rod Wave with his special guests, Toosii and Mariah The Scientist. Enter below for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the show on Tuesday, November 22nd at DCU Center in Worcester, for this only area appearance!
spectrumnews1.com
Saint-Gobain transfers half of Worcester campus for redevelopment
WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint-Gobain, the manufacturing company once known as Norton Company, transferred almost half of its Worcester campus to the Worcester Business Development Corporation. The company has operated in Worcester for nearly 140 years. They currently employ more than 1,000 people in the city. Saint-Gobain announced Thursday it's conveyance...
Walgreens closed 3 stores in Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Mattapan. Councilors want to talk — and a plan.
The closings happened in a "stealth manner, with insufficient time allotted for customers and workers to plan," Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson said. As Walgreens shuttered three pharmacies in Roxbury, Hyde Park, and Mattapan this week, some city councilors are urging the national chain to keep the doors open until the company can come up with a plan that guarantees customers can still get vital medications close to home.
Two Boston men accused of stealing copper wiring from construction sight in Brighton
Two Boston men are accused of stealing copper wiring from a construction site in Brighton, police said. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park were arrested after officers located 18 spools of copper wiring they had loaded onto a pickup truck belonging to Beechman, police said.
Incarcerated woman that walked away from Springfield facility found
The Hampden County Sheriff's Office have located an incarcerated woman that walked away from the Western Mass. Recovery and Wellness Center in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing teen. Zulieka Rivera, 15, is 5'5" tall and has brown and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black slippers. Anyone with information about her location is asked...
