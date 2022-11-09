ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

RSV cases continue to rise

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- New data is showing Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is responsible for 1 in 50 deaths under the age of five. Wisconsin has not recorded any pediatric deaths caused by RSV this year. But case numbers rose significantly in the month of October. The state Department of...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

'Forward Latino' reveals new midterm election data focusing on the Hispanic vote in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --The nonprofit organization 'Forward Latino' revealed new data on how Hispanics in Wisconsin voted during the midterm. According to the organization, they reached out to more than 66,000 eligible Latino voters across the state of Wisconsin. President and CEO of Forward Latino, Darryl Morin, told CBS 58 that their "Mi Voto Cuenta" or "My Vote Counts" campaign, has been their most aggressive one yet.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

More sun to end the weekend but remaining chilly

It's been a rather chilly and gloomy Saturday across southeast Wisconsin with plenty of clouds and temps steady in the mid 30s. A few flurries and snow showers have developed this afternoon and will push through southeast Wisconsin through early evening. A majority of the snow showers fizzle out this...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy