CBS 58
Food recalls on the rise in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Food recalls here in Wisconsin are on the rise in 2022, compared to previous years. The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says it mostly happens with smaller companies. The issues could range from items on the shelves having a product not listed as an...
CBS 58
Wisconsinites enjoy unseasonably warm November day, prepare for the cold
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For just the fifth time in history (1938, 1944, 1950, 2016) Milwaukee hit 77 degrees in the month of November on Thursday, giving many people a reason to get outside and enjoy what could be one of the last warm days of 2022. "Come March and...
CBS 58
How did Wisconsin dodge the red wave? Both parties weigh in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Now that Wisconsin's unofficial election results are tallied, both parties are weighing in on why they believe voters made a split decision to reelect Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Senator Ron Johnson. The short answer - there were multiple factors to Republicans falling short...
CBS 58
RSV cases continue to rise
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- New data is showing Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is responsible for 1 in 50 deaths under the age of five. Wisconsin has not recorded any pediatric deaths caused by RSV this year. But case numbers rose significantly in the month of October. The state Department of...
CBS 58
Assembly Speaker Vos to CBS 58: Willing to compromise on abortion law & school funding, Evers doubtful
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Thursday, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos indicated a willingness to compromise with Democratic Governor Tony Evers on the state's abortion law and school funding. The movement comes as many politicos are fearing another four years of partisan gridlock at the statehouse. CBS 58 was...
CBS 58
'Forward Latino' reveals new midterm election data focusing on the Hispanic vote in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --The nonprofit organization 'Forward Latino' revealed new data on how Hispanics in Wisconsin voted during the midterm. According to the organization, they reached out to more than 66,000 eligible Latino voters across the state of Wisconsin. President and CEO of Forward Latino, Darryl Morin, told CBS 58 that their "Mi Voto Cuenta" or "My Vote Counts" campaign, has been their most aggressive one yet.
CBS 58
More sun to end the weekend but remaining chilly
It's been a rather chilly and gloomy Saturday across southeast Wisconsin with plenty of clouds and temps steady in the mid 30s. A few flurries and snow showers have developed this afternoon and will push through southeast Wisconsin through early evening. A majority of the snow showers fizzle out this...
CBS 58
Can the GOP-controlled Legislature find compromise with Gov. Evers after failing to reach supermajority?
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Can Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled Legislature work together after Republicans fell short of winning a veto-proof majority? That's the $5 billion-dollar question. January kicks off a new legislative session and when lawmakers return, they'll have a large pot of money to work...
