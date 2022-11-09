Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Exciting Match Announced For November 14 WWE Raw
WWE has announced an exciting match for next week’s (November 14) episode of Raw. On this week’s show, United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins had a heck of a night, retaining his title in the main event. The main event saw Rollins defeat Austin Theory for...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Huge Opening For November 11 SmackDown
WWE has announced a huge opening for the November 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown may be one of the biggest for the program in 2022. The company has already announced some big matches and the start of the SmackDown World Cup tournament.
wrestletalk.com
Next WWE NXT Main Roster Call-Up Seemingly Confirmed
The next WWE NXT star to be called up to the main roster has seemingly been confirmed, following the November 8 edition of NXT. On this week’s show, Cameron Grimes faced off against Joe Gacy in singles action. Gacy ultimately picked up the victory, following interference from Ava Raine.
wrestletalk.com
New Singles Match Announced For November 16 AEW Dynamite
AEW president Tony Khan has announced a new singles match for next week’s (November 16) episode of AEW Dynamite. In recent weeks, Swerve Strickland has begun to torment Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and the Acclaimed. Tony Khan has now announced that Swerve Strickland will go one on one with...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On Steel Cage Match To Be Added To AEW Full Gear
A spoiler for a steel cage match set to be added to AEW Full Gear has emerged. The match-up was set during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 8, straight after AEW Dynamite. Read on to find out who will be going toe-to-toe in a steel cage on November...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act
Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
wrestletalk.com
WWE History Made On SmackDown
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 11) WWE history was made as a record was secured by a popular act. With the Usos versus the New Day kicking off the episode with a massive match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After a hard fought battle between...
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Comes To The Defense Of Braun Strowman
A WWE star has come to the defense of Braun Strowman. Following WWE Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman garnered a great deal of heat when he had a series of tweets that targeted “grocery baggers” and “flippy wrestlers”. Various reports have confirmed that there are those within...
wrestletalk.com
Big Stipulation Added To October 11 SmackDown Match
WWE has announced a big stipulation to a match announced for tonight’s (November 11) WWE SmackDown show. On last week’s show, WWE announced that the SmackDown World Cup would start on tonight’s show. The tournament will see 8 of SmackDown’s top stars face off in an elimination...
wrestletalk.com
Huge AEW Match Delayed Due To Injury To Popular Star
AEW has announced that a big match planned for tonight’s AEW Rampage (November 11) has been postponed due to injury. The first match in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament took place on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Ethan Page defeated Eddie Kingston by pinfall to advance to...
wrestletalk.com
WWE In-Ring Return Officially Announced
WWE has officially announced an in-ring return for next week’s episode of NXT. In recent weeks, Veer Mahaan returned to the show, seemingly beginning to reunite his Indus Sher tag team with NXT star Sanga. Veer and Sanga, then as Rinku and Saurav respectively, debuted on NXT, managed by...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On WWE Stars Slated For SmackDown World Cup
There has been a spoiler on the eight participants set to be a part of the SmackDown World Cup, which kicks off tonight (November 11). WWE announced the tournament on last week’s SmackDown, with eight stars from the blue brand set to battle it out for the trophy. Alongside...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Makes Backstage Return
An update has emerged on Robert Roode (Bobby Roode), ahead of his impending return to WWE TV. Roode hasn’t wrestled on TV since competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 edition of SmackDown. The popular star has competed in several bouts at house...
wrestletalk.com
The OC Break Silence On Decision To Make WWE Return
The OC (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) have spoken out on some of the reasons behind their decision to return to WWE. The OC was speaking on WWE After The Bell with Corey Graves about the reasons behind their return, and referenced Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s role in bringing them back.
wrestletalk.com
Big News On Future Plans For WarGames After Survivor Series 2022
WarGames has become a favourite show and match stipulation for many since it was re-introduced by William Regal and co in 2017. The caged double ring has hosted many insane spots over the past five years, and it seems WWE is keen to make the match a spot fest. Writing...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Shane McMahon Was Trending During SmackDown
During tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, one notable name released under the Vince McMahon era was trending on Twitter: Shane McMahon. Find out why Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon was trending during tonight’s show!. In a hilarious application of either recycling or commitment to tried and true...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Stars Say Previous Release ‘Offended’ Them
A returning WWE star says that their previous release “offended” them. On the October 10 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows better known as The Good Brothers made their returns to the company to reunite with AJ Styles as The O.C. The trio has been...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Rampage Continues To Tease Return Of Stable
In another teaser vignette seemingly in advance of their return, a popular stable featured on AEW Rampage. Another mysterious vignette aired on AEW Rampage, teasing the return of a stable that has been off television since AEW All Out. In an expanded tease, House of Black seems to be headed...
