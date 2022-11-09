Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
Injured WWE Star Returning Soon After Seven Months Off TV
A new update has come to light on the status of Robert Roode, who hasn’t wrestled on WWE TV since the beginning of April. Roode hasn’t wrestled at all since a non-televised house show in June, and he revealed in September that he’d undergone a medical procedure at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama.
wrestletalk.com
WWE History Made On SmackDown
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 11) WWE history was made as a record was secured by a popular act. With the Usos versus the New Day kicking off the episode with a massive match for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. After a hard fought battle between...
wrestletalk.com
Here’s Why Shane McMahon Was Trending During SmackDown
During tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, one notable name released under the Vince McMahon era was trending on Twitter: Shane McMahon. Find out why Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon was trending during tonight’s show!. In a hilarious application of either recycling or commitment to tried and true...
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped WWE Plan For Roman Reigns To Lose Championship Revealed
Nixed plans for Roman Reigns to lose WWE title gold at a recent premium live event have been revealed. Roman Reigns is currently recognised as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, after unifying the WWE and Universal titles after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April. Reigns most recently defended...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Plans For WrestleMania 39 Revealed
Some news on WWE’s plans for the Hollywood-themed WrestleMania 39 event taking place on April 1 and 2, 2023 has been revealed. With the event taglined ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood’ and taking place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it was always likely WWE would try to get some celebrity involvement on the show.
wrestletalk.com
Paul Heyman Responds To Huge Name Wanting Heyman To Be His Manager
Paul Heyman is currently known as the mouthpiece and Special Counsel to Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. His gift of the gab has represented several notable names over the years, including Rob Van Dam, CM Punk and Brock Lesnar. Heyman has since responded to another huge name who recently said he...
wrestletalk.com
Report: Triple H Has ‘Changed His Mind’ About Pushing WWE Act
Paul Levesque (Triple H) has reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative. In an interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the Judgment Day group now made up of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, and how it’s changed since he was first named WWE’s Chief Content Officer.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Huge Opening For November 11 SmackDown
WWE has announced a huge opening for the November 11 edition of SmackDown on FOX. Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown may be one of the biggest for the program in 2022. The company has already announced some big matches and the start of the SmackDown World Cup tournament.
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns With Tag Team On SmackDown
Before Zelina Vega and B-Fab could even get their match truly going, it was interrupted by a familiar spooky voice. With the tron taken over with flames, a woman appeared saying ‘Valhalla is here’ before a trio of returning stars attacked. While the Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar...
wrestletalk.com
New Singles Match Announced For November 16 AEW Dynamite
AEW president Tony Khan has announced a new singles match for next week’s (November 16) episode of AEW Dynamite. In recent weeks, Swerve Strickland has begun to torment Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and the Acclaimed. Tony Khan has now announced that Swerve Strickland will go one on one with...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Sign Former WWE Star
A current AEW star has revealed that he tried to get Vince McMahon to re-sign a former WWE star during his time in the company. Current AEW star Ari Daivari previously spent six years in WWE as part of the relaunched Cruiserweight division in 2016 before he was released in 2021.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Addresses Current Frustrations With His Booking
An AEW star has addressed current frustrations with his booking. At AEW Double Or Nothing 2021, Cody Rhodes defeated Anthony Ogogo in the latter’s first major singles bout in All Elite Wrestling. Since then, the Olympic boxer still hasn’t competed in another pay-per-view bout. In September, Ogogo tweeted...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On WWE Stars Slated For SmackDown World Cup
There has been a spoiler on the eight participants set to be a part of the SmackDown World Cup, which kicks off tonight (November 11). WWE announced the tournament on last week’s SmackDown, with eight stars from the blue brand set to battle it out for the trophy. Alongside...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On Steel Cage Match To Be Added To AEW Full Gear
A spoiler for a steel cage match set to be added to AEW Full Gear has emerged. The match-up was set during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 8, straight after AEW Dynamite. Read on to find out who will be going toe-to-toe in a steel cage on November...
wrestletalk.com
Exciting Match Announced For November 14 WWE Raw
WWE has announced an exciting match for next week’s (November 14) episode of Raw. On this week’s show, United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins had a heck of a night, retaining his title in the main event. The main event saw Rollins defeat Austin Theory for...
wrestletalk.com
Big News On Future Plans For WarGames After Survivor Series 2022
WarGames has become a favourite show and match stipulation for many since it was re-introduced by William Regal and co in 2017. The caged double ring has hosted many insane spots over the past five years, and it seems WWE is keen to make the match a spot fest. Writing...
wrestletalk.com
Huge AEW Match Delayed Due To Injury To Popular Star
AEW has announced that a big match planned for tonight’s AEW Rampage (November 11) has been postponed due to injury. The first match in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament took place on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Ethan Page defeated Eddie Kingston by pinfall to advance to...
wrestletalk.com
Contract Details Revealed For Exciting New AEW Signing
The contract details for an exciting new AEW signing have been revealed. Bandido was offered a contract with AEW after his match against Chris Jericho on the September 28 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. He also received interest from WWE following this match. It was recently confirmed that Bandido had...
wrestletalk.com
Scrapped Match From AEW Dynamite November 9 Revealed
Plans for a match that was scrapped from Wednesday’s (November 9) edition of AEW Dynamite have been revealed. The episode featured six matches in total, with Bryan Danielson defeating Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match in the main event. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), there...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Not Expected Back Until 2023
A WWE star is not expected to be back until 2023. Tommaso Ciampa made his way to the main roster in April 2022 and joined the Raw brand. After aligning with The Miz over the summer, Ciampa hasn’t been seen in action since September. It was revealed by Johnny...
Comments / 0