GMO-Z.com offers no-cost swap between ETH and XLM versions of JPY-pegged stablecoin GYEN
GYEN (JPY stablecoin) and ZUSD (USD stablecoin) on Stellar network. By bringing GYEN and ZUSD to the Stellar network, which has grown to over 7 million accounts and handles millions of transactions each day, users will be able to transact across this blockchain network leveraging GYEN and ZUSD for near-instant, borderless transactions.
CySEC releases suitability quiz to test investment knowledge
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has released an online quiz for the public to help those just getting into the investment space to evaluate how much they know and test their knowledge of basic financial matters. The initiative comes on the sidelines of CySEC’s participation in the World...
Where To Learn Crypto Trading: Buy, Sell, Trade Cryptocurrency For Profit
The world of crypto trading markets can sometimes feel like uncharted waters, with new trends, complicated words and goals that seem out of reach. The world of crypto trading markets can sometimes feel like uncharted waters, with new trends, complicated words and goals that seem out of reach. However, slowly but surely, cryptocurrencies are taking over the world and becoming a force to be reckoned with, so maybe it’s time to start exploring and expanding your financial opportunities through crypto trading.
Retail FX traders pull $25 million off US brokers in September
Retail FX deposits at US brokerages, which have been struggling to eke out a profit in a strict regulatory environment, dropped in September 2022 by $25 million, CFTC data showed. The brokers, including FCMs that are registered as Retail Foreign Exchange Dealers (RFEDs) and those included as broker-dealers, saw a...
TopFX Attends Smart Vision Investment Expo in Egypt and Receives Award for Best Prime Trading Broker
TopFX, a CFDs broker with a 12-year presence in the industry, exhibited at the 3-day Smart Vision Investment Expo in Egypt on November 3rd, 5th and 6th. The Smart Vision Investment Expo is one of the biggest financial market events in the Middle East and holds the Top 50 in Financial Markets awards.
FTX, Alameda, FTX.us file for bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried resigns
The world’s second biggest crypto exchange, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday afternoon as it grapples with a liquidly crunch and customers’ huge withdrawals triggered by a run-on-the-bank-like crisis. The founder and chief executive officer, Sam Bankman-Fried, is also stepping down. The company, once valued...
ION rebrands cleared derivatives suite to XTP
“The other products within ION’s cleared derivatives suite remain unchanged, namely, XTP Core, XTP Clearing, and XTP Match. And there’s the recently launched XTP Spark for banks and brokers, commodity trading firms, and niche clearers who are starting their digitalization journey.”. ION has announced the rebranding of its...
Saxo Markets UK hires BoA’s Simon Camilleri as COO
FCA-regulated broker, Saxo Markets UK has appointed Simon Camilleri to fill the roles of its Chief Operating Officer and board member, effective immediately. Given his backgrounds, the UK business of Copenhagen-based broker believes Simon will bring unique perspectives and valuable expertise to the board, further strengthening the group’s corporate governance. He replaces Peter Morris, who was appointed as COO of Saxo Markets UK Limited back in January.
FTX seeks to cover $8 billion hole as regulators freeze assets
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas is clamping down on distressed crypto exchange FTX, having frozen its local subsidiary’s assets just as its founder scrambles to raise billions in funds to stave off the collapse of his empire. The Bahamas securities regulator said it had frozen the assets of...
“Huge disappointment”: Crypto industry comments on FTX collapse as Binance pulls out from deal
The FTX – Binance saga took a left turn, with the latter ultimately deciding not to go forward with the $1 acquisition deal announced the day before. The crypto exchange led by chief executive “CZ” cited “mishandled customer funds” and “US agency investigations” as the main reasons to backtrack on the agreement with Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.
Exness FX volume continues downward trend in October
Total traded volume submitted to Exness, a multi-regulated foreign exchange and CFD platform, took yet another step back in October. In particular, Exness’ monthly trading statistics saw its turnover down by nearly eight percent on a month-over-month basis. The figure came in at $2.53 trillion from $2.74 trillion in September.
USDT restores dollar peg as Tether denies ties to FTX, confirms liquid reserves
World’s largest stablecoin issuer, Tether has distanced itself from of the liquidity crisis that engulfed the crypto exchange FTX and its trading arm Alameda Research, saying they have no exposure to Samuel Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire. Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino also posted a thread to explain the relationship between...
