Boulder, CO

buffzone.com

Colorado football: Buffs routed by No. 8 USC Trojans

LOS ANGELES – Throughout the first quarter on Friday night, the Colorado Buffaloes played well enough to create some measure of hope. When the second quarter began, USC started playing like USC. Despite a good start, Colorado was routed by the eighth-ranked Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 55-17.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Tough challenge for CU Buffs men’s basketball to bounce back against No. 11 Tennessee

NASHVILLE — In November of 2020, there was absolutely no plan for the Colorado men’s basketball team to play Tennessee in the near future. On Sunday, the Buffaloes and Volunteers will meet for the third time since then in a series assembled quickly, and on the fly, during the hectic pandemic-spurred schedule juggling of the 2020-21 season. For CU, coming off a ragged and disjointed loss at Grambling State on Friday in the first game of a five-game road trip, the Buffs will have to get much better in a hurry to put up a fight against the 11th-ranked Volunteers.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Women’s basketball: Impressive debut sparks confidence in CU Buffs’ freshman Brianna McLeod

It was only 10 minutes, 18 seconds of playing time, but it was enough to boost the confidence of Colorado women’s basketball freshman Brianna McLeod. Through months of preseason practice, McLeod got the work she needed to prepare for her first season of college basketball, but Monday’s 85-55 victory against New Mexico State assured her that she belonged.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Cross country: CU Buffs men third, women fifth at regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With NCAA championships only eight days away, the Colorado cross country team views regionals as a “survive and advance” type of event. On Friday, the Buffaloes survived and they are likely to advance. At the University of New Mexico North Golf Course, the CU...
BOULDER, CO

