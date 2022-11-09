Read full article on original website
Yuba City’s Nagar Kirtan | Election results timeline | RSV concerns
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Nov. 10. Nagar Kirtan is a religious festival and grand procession held in Yuba City every year. Many believe it is the biggest festival of its kind in the country. For weeks leading up to the kirtan — or the parade — Yuba City’s Sikh Punjabi community visited community temples to donate food, labor and just about anything else needed ahead of the festival.
Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
Grass Valley Teens Stand Up to Racist Bullying as School Board Election Becomes a Battleground
Thomas Gruver, 16, was well into his freshman year at Nevada Union High School when he hit his limit. His school of some 1,500 students, in the mountain town of Grass Valley, in Nevada County outside Sacramento, is 80% white. Gruver identifies as Afro-Latino and white, and he said that, from the beginning of ninth grade, he was getting racist comments.
Neighbors sue Chico to stop Cal Park hotel project
CHICO, Calif. - Opponents have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chico to stop the construction of a new hotel near Chico's California Park Subdivision. TownPlace Suites by Marriott is planned near Bruce Road and Highway 32 in East Chico. The Chico City Council approved the project in September, reversing the earlier denial of the project by the Chico Planning Commission.
PUSD says goodbye to two leaders
“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
Wow – $978,000 for seven “parklets”
Well, as of the early returns, it looks might Measure H has squeaked by. If that’s the truth, then we have our work cut out for us – making sure they spend the revenues wisely. Like Mr. Jones says, you got to learn to take an ass-whooping, so you can live to fight another day. And like Big Worm says, when you mess with my money, you toyin’ with my emotions.
City of Chico among those hit by wave of imposter Twitter accounts
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico has an impersonator that's offering up an unbelievable fake deal for the homeless. The Twitter page is posing as the City of Chico. It shows the city sign, Bidwell Park and it has a blue check mark. The first tweet was on Nov. 5, with a link to the City of Chico’s homepage. The account also has the City of Chico’s website link inserted in its profile.
California sheriff's office will no longer patrol during the day due to 'catastrophic' staffing
The sheriff's office laid blame at the feet of county supervisors.
Teen convicted in Chico High track attack gets maximum sentencing
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The teenager convicted of attacking a 71-year-old woman on the Chico High School track in June was sentenced to 4.5 years in juvenile hall, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The 14-year-old admitted to one charge of attempted first-degree murder before his sentencing on...
New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County
BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
Missing California teenager left home without shoes and hasn't been seen since
A missing California teenager left home without shoes on Thursday night and has not returned since, her family said. Trinity Backus, 16, was last seen wearing pajamas and a maroon robe without any shoes on, according to a Facebook post from her aunt, Ashley Bjorklund. Backus is described as 5...
‘Unrealistic cause’: No evidence of meteorite striking ground
Firefighters investigating the cause of a Friday night structure fire off of Englebright Dam Road in Smartsville, have stated that the ignition source was most likely not a meteorite. A widely viewed Facebook video posted by Evita Nieves shows Nieves as she and her husband follow the direction of a...
Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare
This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
2 ounces of suspected fentanyl found in Oroville motel room
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than two ounces of suspected fentanyl was found during a search in Oroville last week, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) said. On Nov. 4, agents said they saw Darcy Cramer, 31 of Oroville, leave her room at America’s Best Value Inn on Oro Dam Boulevard.
Twirps is in the Chico Air
Twirps is a semi-formal dance that typically occurs in November at PV and Chico High. This year’s theme at PV was ‘A Night in Hollywood,’ which took place on Saturday, November 5. One of the many reasons this dance is a favorite among students is the fact that the girls ask the guys to Twirps. The literal definition of a Twirps dance is ‘the woman is requested to pay,’ with each letter of the phrase spelling out Twirps.
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
Missing Nevada County girl found dead near area where she was last seen
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 16-year-old reported missing in Nevada County was found dead not far from where she was last seen, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl, Trinity, was reportedly last seen walking away from a home on the 1800 block of Kentucky Ravine Road on Wednesday night. According to the […]
Inmate who walked away from Tehama County conservation camp has been caught
PAKENTA, Calif. — UPDATE, Friday, Nov. 11:. Staff at the Salt Creek Conservation Camp told KRCR 39-year-old Teo Raymond was captured Thursday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. He was tracked down by local law enforcement and an escape team in Paskenta, which is a few miles from the camp. Raymond...
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
