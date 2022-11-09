ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

mynspr.org

Yuba City’s Nagar Kirtan | Election results timeline | RSV concerns

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Nov. 10. Nagar Kirtan is a religious festival and grand procession held in Yuba City every year. Many believe it is the biggest festival of its kind in the country. For weeks leading up to the kirtan — or the parade — Yuba City’s Sikh Punjabi community visited community temples to donate food, labor and just about anything else needed ahead of the festival.
YUBA CITY, CA
KCRA.com

Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers

PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Neighbors sue Chico to stop Cal Park hotel project

CHICO, Calif. - Opponents have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chico to stop the construction of a new hotel near Chico's California Park Subdivision. TownPlace Suites by Marriott is planned near Bruce Road and Highway 32 in East Chico. The Chico City Council approved the project in September, reversing the earlier denial of the project by the Chico Planning Commission.
CHICO, CA
Plumas County News

PUSD says goodbye to two leaders

“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
QUINCY, CA
chicotaxpayers.com

Wow – $978,000 for seven “parklets”

Well, as of the early returns, it looks might Measure H has squeaked by. If that’s the truth, then we have our work cut out for us – making sure they spend the revenues wisely. Like Mr. Jones says, you got to learn to take an ass-whooping, so you can live to fight another day. And like Big Worm says, when you mess with my money, you toyin’ with my emotions.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

City of Chico among those hit by wave of imposter Twitter accounts

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico has an impersonator that's offering up an unbelievable fake deal for the homeless. The Twitter page is posing as the City of Chico. It shows the city sign, Bidwell Park and it has a blue check mark. The first tweet was on Nov. 5, with a link to the City of Chico’s homepage. The account also has the City of Chico’s website link inserted in its profile.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Teen convicted in Chico High track attack gets maximum sentencing

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The teenager convicted of attacking a 71-year-old woman on the Chico High School track in June was sentenced to 4.5 years in juvenile hall, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The 14-year-old admitted to one charge of attempted first-degree murder before his sentencing on...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

New Jellys Ferry Bridge to be dedicated Thursday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - Thursday is the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Jellys Ferry Bridge in Tehama County. The bridge is located northeast of Red Bluff, where Jellys Ferry road crosses the Sacramento River about seven miles east of Interstate 5. The new bridge replaces the old steel truss bridge that was built in 1949.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County

BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Sierra Sun

‘Unrealistic cause’: No evidence of meteorite striking ground

Firefighters investigating the cause of a Friday night structure fire off of Englebright Dam Road in Smartsville, have stated that the ignition source was most likely not a meteorite. A widely viewed Facebook video posted by Evita Nieves shows Nieves as she and her husband follow the direction of a...
SMARTSVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Day Hiker: Devil's Postpile - strange enough to make one stare

This is more of a driving adventure than a hike but worth the off-road miles to see this unique site. To be fair, the road is in very good condition, paved most of the way. About two miles from the trail, there was a rough spot in the road that would make low-profile vehicles think twice or stop and turn around. You could easily hike in from this point.
NEVADA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of suspected fentanyl found in Oroville motel room

OROVILLE, Calif. - More than two ounces of suspected fentanyl was found during a search in Oroville last week, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) said. On Nov. 4, agents said they saw Darcy Cramer, 31 of Oroville, leave her room at America’s Best Value Inn on Oro Dam Boulevard.
OROVILLE, CA
pvsaga.org

Twirps is in the Chico Air

Twirps is a semi-formal dance that typically occurs in November at PV and Chico High. This year’s theme at PV was ‘A Night in Hollywood,’ which took place on Saturday, November 5. One of the many reasons this dance is a favorite among students is the fact that the girls ask the guys to Twirps. The literal definition of a Twirps dance is ‘the woman is requested to pay,’ with each letter of the phrase spelling out Twirps.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

