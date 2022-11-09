ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame star highest graded Power Five offensive lineman per PFF

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Brvj_0j57gdbj00

Notre Dame has a long history of being referred to as “O-Line U”. Names like Quenton Nelson, Ronnie Stanley, and zach martin are just some of the recent stars that have gone on to successful NFL careers after dominating with the Irish. Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand gets well-deserved praise for helping develop talent at a truly elite level but Notre Dame’s offensive line successes predate his arrival.

For all you youngsters out there, look up the name Joe Moore. Just know that all those run-heavy teams that thrived under Lou Holtz were guided by offensive lines coached by Moore. He’s also the man that the team award for the best offensive line in college football goes to annually.

Enough with the history lesson for now and back to regularly scheduled programming.

Pro Football Focus released their top-five graded Power Five offensive linemen in 2022 through Week 10’s games. If you’ve watched Notre Dame’s offensive line in 2022 you won’t be surprised to see who checked out first overall.

5

Graham Barton - Duke

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2JZW_0j57gdbj00
NJaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

4

Luke Wypler - Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHVsT_0j57gdbj00
Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

3

O'Cyrus Torrence - Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1ezl_0j57gdbj00
(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

2

John Michael Schmitz - Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUxLE_0j57gdbj00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

1

Joe Alt - Notre Dame

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
slapthesign.com

Notre Dame football: State of the quarterback position

Notre Dame football hasn’t had consistency at the quarterback spot the entire year, so what do their options look like moving forward?. Let’s start with the current starter at the position, Drew Pyne. While Pyne has had his clear ups and downs as a starter, he is currently 6-1 as the starting quarterback for Notre Dame football this year. While that record doesn’t even come close to telling the story, it’s hard to ignore the results.
SOUTH BEND, IN
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to insane, over-the-back touchdown catch

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish haven’t exactly been known for having a high-powered passing attack so far this season, but the team certainly got a lot of attention for one particular passing play on Saturday thanks to an absolutely insane catch from Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy. During...
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame Basketball: 3 bold predictions for 2022-23 season

Notre Dame Basketball looks to have a big season, led by a number of seniors. What are some bold predictions to make for the Irish?. The Notre Dame basketball program bounced back last year in a huge way in 2021-2022. It did not start off the best, but the Irish finished the year with a record of 24-11. Plus a second-place finish in the ACC going 15-5.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

NBC to broadcast ND women’s basketball game live in historic first

The last time Niele Ivey stepped foot in Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, she won an NCAA championship as part of the 2000-2001 Notre Dame women’s basketball team. “I never had an event that I had to go back there to go into the arena,” Ivey said. “So it’s going to be actually really surreal to kind of feel that vibe again, because I know I’ll never forget that feeling of winning in that arena.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
wsjmsports.com

Niles new football field finally completed

Fans of the Niles football team have had a long road this season. The 2022 football season was played entirely on the road this fall as Viking Stadium was being converted from a grass playing field to artificial turf. Construction on the field didn’t start until August, which made it impossible for the Vikings to play any games at home this season. Niles had four home games scheduled, their game against Buchanan was played at Berrien Springs new Sylvester Stadium. Games against Vicksburg and Dowagiac were played at Steve Upton Field at Dickinson Stadium in St. Joe. And the Vikings homecoming game against Paw Paw was actually played at Falan Field in Paw Paw.
NILES, MI
WNDU

Penn's Burton signs with Irish Basketball

It happened just after 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the rear parking lot at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building. South Bend puts out call for land development proposals. Suspect arrested in connection with stabbing outside of McDonald’s in Warsaw. John Robinson, 48, who was the main suspect in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame mourns death of student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame community is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Saturday morning, the University sent a message to both students and staff about the passing of James (Jake) Blaauboer, who was a sophomore student in the college of Arts and Letters. He was also a U.S. army veteran.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Dominates Tippy Valley For First Win Of Year

Warsaw girls basketball head coach Lenny Krebs was clear when he said Wednesday’s practice was “by far” the worst the team had put together this season. After the Tigers 72-36 victory over Tippecanoe Valley at the Tiger Den Thursday night, Krebs was a little less displeased about it.
WARSAW, IN
WWMTCw

Decades-old West Michigan cold case to be featured on '48 Hours'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cold case spanning 35 years is expected to be featured on an upcoming episode of "48 Hours," according to CBS News. Roxanne Woods was killed in the kitchen of her Niles home by someone she likely knew, according to police. The episode featuring the West...
NILES, MI
thefabricator.com

Why an Indiana metal fabricator keeps upgrading its laser cutting capabilities

Lyle Martin is only 32 years old, but you might consider him old school when it comes to laser cutting. He’s been hanging around the business since the early 2000s, coming into the family shop after school and working there in the summers. His timing was impeccable because that was around the same period that Southwest Welding, which began as a small welding shop in 1985 in Goshen, Ind., started making investments in more sophisticated sheet metal cutting equipment. In fact, Southwest Welding purchased its first laser cutting machine back in 2007.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

69-Unit apartment complex planned in South Bend

A new, $27.6 million apartment complex could be coming to South Bend. A now-vacant property on North Notre Dame Ave, across the street from Saint Joseph High School, is set to become a 69-unit development. There’s a former medical office on the site that's been empty since 2014. The South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy