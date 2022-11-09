Read full article on original website
Findlay, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Columbus Grove football team will have a game with Colonel Crawford on November 12, 2022, 16:00:00.
bgfalconmedia.com
Time to Pay Falcon Football Some Respect
If you would have told me after the debacle that was BGSU Football’s seven overtime loss to FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky, that they would be tied for first place in the MAC East Division with three games left in the regular season, I would have laughed at you. But...
The Edmund Fitzgerald 47 years later: Remembering those lost and honoring its Toledo legacy
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a segment relating to the Fitzgerald that aired on Nov. 10, 2021. On Nov. 10, 1975, the gales of November came early to Lake Superior and took with them the SS Edmund Fitzgerald and the lives of 29 crew. 47 years later, people and communities in the Great Lakes region and beyond remember their loss.
Lima News
Military casualties from Allen County
Mexican: Jonathan Fisher, T.A. Hollaway, Charles Long. Civil War: William Adams, Gouveer H. Adgate, James Q. Allen, Samuel L. Allen, John Anderson, Hiram F. Armitage, John W. Armor, Martin Armstrong, John August, David M. Bailey, George Bailey, James A. Barr, Hiram Baxter, Samuel Baxter, John Beemer, William B. Beiler, Josiah A. Belch, Christian Bender, Jacob Bennett, Hamiline A. Bice, Jacob Bice, Edward G. Biddinger, Isaac Bidwell, Richard H. Binkley, Moses Madison Bowyer, Frederick L. Boyd, Frederick S. Boyd, Charles M. Branstitter, Griffith Breese, Samuel R. Breese, John Brochas/Brouchis, William Brolier, Joseph W. Brown, Abraham Bumgardner, Bartholomew F. Burget, Samuel Campbell, William G. Campbell, Anderson Carey, Jacob Carolus, John F. Chambers, Eli Champion, Albert D. Chipman, Hiram Clawson, Samuel D. Clippinger, Joseph H. Close, George W. Cochran, Samuel Conway, James S. Cook, Arthur P. Cordell, Benjamin F. Counselor, Isaac Cowdon, James D. Cremean, Thomas D. Crossley, William Culver, George Daniels, John A. Darling, Thomas M. Darling, George W. Davidson, William H. Davis, William P. Dehart, William Dersham, Floyd Downs , Preston J. Dunlap, Daniel Eastman, Lewis A. Edgecomb, Peter Edmonds, Thomas J Fair, Silas W. Faulkner, Robert Mion Fogle, John T. Forgeson, Nathaniel G. Franklin, Daniel W. Frazier, John Fredrick, Park H. Fryar, Alexander Fullingham, Abraham Fulmer, Levi Garrett, Jacob Gaskill, Orrin Francis Gates, Albert G. Gatton, Louis H. Gerod, Jethro Hall, Robert Hamion, Lewis A. Hanson, Francis M. Harter, Joseph Harter, Elmer Hartshorn, Samuel B. Henderson, William A. Hill, Samuel Hipsher, Abraham Hite, Isaac Hooper, David M. Hughes, Evan M. Hughes, Jeremiah Hulinger, Amos Imler, William Imler, John Furgison Irick, John Irvin, Jehu John, John Johnson, John W. Jones, Rowland W. Jones, William G. Jones, Benj’m F. Judkins, Franklin D. Judkins, Richard H. Keith, William H. Kennell, Josiah Kesler, John W. Kidd, Adam Kinsall, William Knettle, James Leslie, James W. Lewis, Joseph Lilley, David Linninger, Silas H. Martz, Benjamin McBride, Robert W. McCluer, Isaac McKee, Samuel McPherson, Andrew Miller, Charles W. Miller, Frieling H. Miller, Josiah Miller, John Mollenhour, John R. Moore, Thomas Moorman, William A.J. Moorman, William Morey, David B. Morgan, Worrick W. Morton, Philip Munch, Joshua Myers, Randolph Myers, Samuel W. Myers, William T. Myers, John L. Neal, George Neely, Amos Nehiser, Price Nunn, John O’Neal, Fidillis Ott, Paris V. Owen, David R. Owens, Thomas R. Owens, Jeremiah Parker, William Parrish, Moses J. Parry, William Radabaugh, William Rankins, Isaac Ridenour – ., Jacob Ridenour, Alfred L. Rockhill, Barton Rumbaugh, George Rupert, Andrew R. Sakemiller, Joseph F. Shanks, Jackson M. C. Shaw, John Shearer, William Shellenbarger, Wm. Sherman, James E. Jr Sherry, Jacob Sheuman, Samuel Shively, Samuel G. Shock, Abraham B. Shockey, William Shrider, James K. Smith, Josiah Snider, William Snyder, George Sowers, Levi Spangler, Isaac B. Spriggs, John F. Stanford, William Starner, Daniel F. Stemen, John B. Stemen, Jesse L. Stevenson, Thomas M. Stockton, Harvey Stuckey, Henry Sunderland, Sampson Swain, Stephen A. Swisher, John W. Tabler, George A. Taylor, Abraham Teegardin, Edward Teegner, Layfayette Tompkins, Adolphos Trempert, John M. Truesdale, Greenbury. Tucker, David Ullery, Lawrence Verbryke, Perry Vertner, John Vorntram / Voutran, Wesley Waers, Rudolph Wai, John J. Watkins, Isaiah Westbay, Thomas Whetstone, Garrat H. Wichard, William Wilkinson, Robert Wills, George W. Winans, Lemuel Wingate, David Wollet, Thomas J. Yates, William J. Yates, Asa Zeller.
progressivegrocer.com
Wagner’s IGA Marks 100th Anniversary With New Ownership
As Minster, Ohio-based Wagner’s IGA celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, the independent grocer is making a huge transition: Former owner Wally Wagner Jr. will retire in the next few weeks, to be succeeded by new owner Leo Braido, who is taking over not only the Minster store, but also two other IGAs previously owned by Wagner. All three locations will remain under the IGA banner.
Fremont teacher Gregg Gallagher lands biggest smallmouth bass ever from Lake Erie
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A great fishing guide can make all the difference when chasing trophy smallmouth bass on Lake Erie, and Gregg Gallagher says he had one of the best when he went fishing on Lake Erie on Nov. 6. His son, Grant, has been his fishing partner since...
hometownstations.com
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
thevillagereporter.com
Trial Requested In Lawsuit Against Pettisville School District
A lawsuit against the Pettisville Local School District, as previously reported by The Village Reporter, may be heading to trial. Court documents show that mediation efforts failed to provide an outcome that would make trial unnecessary. The document reads, “Defendants have communicated to plaintiff that mediation will not be beneficial...
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week
This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.
Auditor: more than $21K in misspent funds in Spencerville
SPENCERVILLE — More than $21,000 was found to be misappropriated or misspent by Spencerville village officials, according to a release Thursday by the Ohio Auditor of State. Findings for recovery have been issued against multiple village officials, Auditor Keith Faber announced, after multiple issues were found in the village’s biennial audit for 2019 and 2020. There were 32 findings in that audit.
sent-trib.com
Man accused of driving wrong way in BG indicted
A Bryan man has been indicted for fleeing from police after reportedly being observed driving the wrong way on a Bowling Green street. A Wood County grand jury on Nov. 2 indicted John Allen Garza, 23, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, both fifth-degree felonies.
hometownstations.com
Hardin County Sheriff away from office as he awaits liver transplant news
HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Hardin County Sheriff's rough journey began when he was fourteen when he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. "It's been a progression of related diseases since then," said Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart. "Literally it's just a waiting game right now."
wktn.com
Union County Man Killed in Multiple Vehicle Crash in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating three crashes that occurred on Nov. 9 on eastbound Interstate 70 near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Township. The first crash occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m., when a Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Jordan April,...
thevillagereporter.com
Man Killed In Accident At Pettisville Grain Company
An accident that took place at the Pettisville Grain Company, located at 18251 County Road DE, has left one man dead. According to a press release put out by Wauseon Fire Chief Phil Kessler, the call was received at 8:21 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wauseon Fire Department responded...
hometownstations.com
Bath Township Fire Department called out to structure fire on Lost Creek Blvd.
Press Release from the Bath Township Fire Department: Bath Township Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2604 Lost Creek Blvd., Lima, Ohio, in Bath Township at 2:25 P.M. on November 10, 2022. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke coming from a shed which was...
michiganradio.org
Three-year-long dispute between Lenawee County and an Amish community could be nearing end
A three-year-old lawsuit that pits religious freedom against a county's public health code is scheduled to go before a judge next month. Lenawee County wants an Amish community to hire outside haulers to dispose of their outhouse waste, in accordance with its public health code. That's instead of the farmers'...
Defendants sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court
LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:. Zachaira Ehora, 30, of Lima, was sentenced to six months probation and 180 days in the Allen County Jail for possession of cocaine. Blake Kimmet, 25, of Delphos, was sentenced to four years probation, 60...
sent-trib.com
Two Bryan men plead guilty to assault
Two men from Bryan have pleaded guilty to assault after they beat a man at the side of the road. Gary Brown, 61, and Tyler Brown, 30, appeared Oct. 25 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger. The men, who are formerly of Fostoria, were indicted...
peakofohio.com
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested on Probation Violation
A man was arrested after an incident Thursday evening in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of King Street at around 5:40 Thursday evening in reference to a domestic dispute. Cecil Potter was taken into custody.
