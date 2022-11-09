ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

BYU’s Mark Pope Shares Thoughts On Big 12/Gonzaga Talks

PROVO, Utah – When BYU basketball joins the Big 12 Conference in 2023, could a fellow WCC program join them? The reports of Gonzaga and the Big 12 engaging in “exploratory” talks are interesting. Big 12 basketball is already home to the last two National Champions. Adding...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Athletics Signs New Faces During Early Signing Period

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics signed several new faces amongst their non-football sports Wednesday during early signing period. Football early signing period will take place later this year on December 21st. Men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, volleyball, and softball all had signees during the early signing period that fans...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wasatchmag.com

Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah

If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah

A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Ogden elects 2nd woman of color to school board in diverse district

OGDEN — Ogden has elected its second person of color to the school board in two years. Stacy Bernal beat two-term incumbent Doug Barker, winning 65% of the vote, according to results as of Wednesday. Bernal joins Arlene Anderson, who in 2020 became the first Hispanic school board member elected in over a decade. Incumbent Amber Allred won Ogden's other open school board seat this year.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying

OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Vessel Kitchen’s 6th location is coming to Farmington, Utah

FARMINGTON, UT—Utah-based Vessel Kitchen announced it would open its 6th restaurant at 325 North Central Avenue, Farmington, Utah. The scheduled opening day is the second week of January 2023. In February 2022, Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MW) helped Vessel Kitchen lease 2,500 sq. ft in Station Park in...
FARMINGTON, UT
KSLTV

Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses

SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren’t COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they’re seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL Friday that they first started seeing early...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Filming for World War II drama underway in Tooele

TOOELE — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War II story titled "The Force," is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following Sam Byrne, a rancher...
TOOELE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Orem mayor feeling positive despite failure of Proposition 2

SALT LAKE CITY — Most of the voters in Orem that had a choice to approve Proposition 2 on Election Day, voted against it. It would have split the city of Orem from the Alpine School District and created the Orem School District instead. By Wednesday evening, Utah County’s...
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy