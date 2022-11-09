Read full article on original website
ksl.com
'Absolute shock': How Utah's tight ends coordinated a surprise for Thomas Yassmin
SALT LAKE CITY — Tight end coach Freddie Whittingham asked Thomas Yassmin to sit down; he wanted to break some news to him. Yassmin nervously sat in a chair in the team's football facility on the Friday before Utah's game against Arizona and had no idea what to think. His mind swirled nevertheless. It felt like a serious conversation was about to happen.
Utah Utes unveil uniform combo for Stanford matchup
The Utes will wear a red and black uniform combo as they welcome Stanford to Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
kslsports.com
BYU’s Mark Pope Shares Thoughts On Big 12/Gonzaga Talks
PROVO, Utah – When BYU basketball joins the Big 12 Conference in 2023, could a fellow WCC program join them? The reports of Gonzaga and the Big 12 engaging in “exploratory” talks are interesting. Big 12 basketball is already home to the last two National Champions. Adding...
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Signs New Faces During Early Signing Period
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah Athletics signed several new faces amongst their non-football sports Wednesday during early signing period. Football early signing period will take place later this year on December 21st. Men’s and women’s basketball, gymnastics, golf, volleyball, and softball all had signees during the early signing period that fans...
wasatchmag.com
Holding Rocks – The Climbing Team at the University of Utah
If you know Utah, you know that rocks are important. They are quite literally, and figuratively, the foundation of this great state that we call home. While all nature lovers appreciate the stunning formations that rocks have formed to make up the famous landscape of Utah, no one quite knows rocks like climbers.
Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023
In a market characterized by ‘volatility’ and ‘uncertainty,’ Utah housing predictions vary. Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah’s leading housing experts disagree with each other.
kjzz.com
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
KUTV
Opportunities exist for potential homebuyers in Utah despite market lag
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Many potential homebuyers feel like they’ve been priced out of the Utah market, especially with interest rates over 7 percent. But here in the Beehive State, 2News has found there are actually opportunities for deals that homebuyers weren’t seeing over the summer and fall.
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
Heads up, skier triggered avalanche reported in McConkey’s Bowl
PARK CITY, Utah — On Wednesday morning, a backcountry skier reported triggering an avalanche in McConkey’s Bowl to the Utah Avalanche site. The avalanche was recorded to be a two […]
ksl.com
Ogden elects 2nd woman of color to school board in diverse district
OGDEN — Ogden has elected its second person of color to the school board in two years. Stacy Bernal beat two-term incumbent Doug Barker, winning 65% of the vote, according to results as of Wednesday. Bernal joins Arlene Anderson, who in 2020 became the first Hispanic school board member elected in over a decade. Incumbent Amber Allred won Ogden's other open school board seat this year.
KUTV
Critics of controversy, planning played huge role in shut down of Orem split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — This election season, there were two major topics relating to education that dominated the discussion. Prop 2, a ballot initiative that would have allowed Orem City to split from the Alpine School District, failed by a 73 to 27 percent vote and the bond surrounding it.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
KSLTV
Utah Marine credited with starting the famous ‘Oorah’ saying
OREM, Utah — Lots of people are getting ready for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other winter-time holidays. But for John Massaro, he feels it is important to not forget about Veterans Day. “It means a lot to me because so many of my family members served. We used to celebrate...
utahbusiness.com
Vessel Kitchen’s 6th location is coming to Farmington, Utah
FARMINGTON, UT—Utah-based Vessel Kitchen announced it would open its 6th restaurant at 325 North Central Avenue, Farmington, Utah. The scheduled opening day is the second week of January 2023. In February 2022, Mountain West Commercial Real Estate (MW) helped Vessel Kitchen lease 2,500 sq. ft in Station Park in...
KSLTV
Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses
SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren’t COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they’re seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL Friday that they first started seeing early...
ksl.com
Filming for World War II drama underway in Tooele
TOOELE — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War II story titled "The Force," is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following Sam Byrne, a rancher...
kslnewsradio.com
Orem mayor feeling positive despite failure of Proposition 2
SALT LAKE CITY — Most of the voters in Orem that had a choice to approve Proposition 2 on Election Day, voted against it. It would have split the city of Orem from the Alpine School District and created the Orem School District instead. By Wednesday evening, Utah County’s...
