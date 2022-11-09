ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals' B.J. Hill tried to jump in the crowd and it went horribly

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals stars such as Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd have made a show of celebrating in recent weeks by hopping into the stands with fans for a moment.

Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill thought to try the same thing — and it didn’t go so well.

The Bengals released mic’d up footage of Hill from the win over Carolina and there’s footage of him making an attempt that falls well short.

To be fair, Hill recovered nicely and got in some of those defense-wide dances that went viral. But later footage shows him hilariously out of breath on the sidelines while telling teammates of his failed attempt.

The footage, which Hill himself commented on:

