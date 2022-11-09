Read full article on original website
Voice of America
First Member of Generation Z Elected to US Congress
Twenty-five-year-old Maxwell Frost had just been elected to represent part of Florida in the U.S. House of Representatives when his phone rang. “Hold for the president,” the caller on the phone said. Frost shared the story about his call from U.S. President Joe Biden with his Twitter followers on...
Voice of America
In China, German Embassy Uses Social Media to Promote Free Speech, Democracy
WASHINGTON — China watchers are applauding the German embassy in Beijing for a subtle dig on social media that drew attention to China’s strict control over political messaging in the days before a high-profile visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On Oct. 11, Patricia Flor, the first woman...
Voice of America
Grammar and Gossip
Imagine a time when you heard information about the personal life or behavior of another person – a friend, a neighbor, a classmate, or even a famous person. In other words, you heard gossip. What kinds of terms and structures do English speakers commonly use to gossip? Let’s start...
