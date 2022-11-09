Next year’s expectations for the Phillies should be pretty high since they only need three things to happen during the off season. The team needs to acquire a fourth starter to make the rotation stronger. They also need a second baseman or shortstop from free agency. They will keep Bryson Stott at either shortstop or at second base depending on who they get. The final need is a healthy Bryce Harper. Let's hope all three things come to pass, because next year is going to be a tough fight again in the division with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO