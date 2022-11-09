ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk

There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
Cape Gazette

The Phillies are in good shape for next year

Next year’s expectations for the Phillies should be pretty high since they only need three things to happen during the off season. The team needs to acquire a fourth starter to make the rotation stronger. They also need a second baseman or shortstop from free agency. They will keep Bryson Stott at either shortstop or at second base depending on who they get. The final need is a healthy Bryce Harper. Let's hope all three things come to pass, because next year is going to be a tough fight again in the division with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
