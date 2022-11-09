Read full article on original website
Grundstrom scores in just 9 seconds, Kings top Red Wings 4-3
Carl Grundstrom scored just nine seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3
Sporting News
Doc Rivers coaching hot seat: 3 reasons why the 76ers coach deserves partial blame for ho-hum start
At 5-7 and with championship aspirations, the Sixers have had a disappointing start to their season. There have been problems with the team across the board and most of the finger-pointing has been directed at embattled coach Doc Rivers. “Bill Simmons has been saying for weeks on his podcast Doc...
Yardbarker
Eagles Believe They Can Tackle Scheduling Quirk
There are some reasons that Washington can come into Philadelphia and steal a win, such as a ground attack with a pair of thumpers in Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson, a better quarterback than Carson Wentz in Taylor Heinecke, and a defensive line capable of shutting down the running game.
This Stat About Ben Simmons Will Blow Your Mind
According to StatMuse, Ben Simmons has never lost to the New York Knicks over his career with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
Robert Quinn not happy with 1 aspect of trade to Eagles
On paper, Robert Quinn’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be great for him. He goes from the Chicago Bears to the team with the best record in the league, and he will have a significant role on a Super Bowl contender. There is one issue for Quinn,...
atozsports.com
Eagles fans should feel strongly about the latest update on Jordan Davis’ ankle injury
The Philadelphia Eagles seem to be on track to get one of its key defensive pieces back from injury sooner rather than later. Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis was spotted outside of the team’s locker room without a walking boot. This might not seem like much on the surface, but it’s crucial that Davis makes his return as soon as possible.
Phillies Season in Review: Nick Castellanos
Nick Castellanos did nearly everything wrong in 2022, and the Philadelphia Phillies need him to be better in 2023.
Cape Gazette
The Phillies are in good shape for next year
Next year’s expectations for the Phillies should be pretty high since they only need three things to happen during the off season. The team needs to acquire a fourth starter to make the rotation stronger. They also need a second baseman or shortstop from free agency. They will keep Bryson Stott at either shortstop or at second base depending on who they get. The final need is a healthy Bryce Harper. Let's hope all three things come to pass, because next year is going to be a tough fight again in the division with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
atozsports.com
Eagles’ offense should expose a certain defense from now on
The Philadelphia Eagles offense has been churning all season long. In my opinion, they are one of the best in the league on that side of the ball, which is a huge reason why they are 8-0. The defense has been great too, but the offense is what we are...
