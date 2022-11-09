Read full article on original website
BBC
Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties
League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy. Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic. Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to...
BBC
Man City v Brentford: Pick of the stats
Man City won home and away against Brentford in the Premier League last season, but have never won three consecutive league games against the Bees (10 meetings). Brentford have won just one of their five away league games against Manchester City, winning 2-0 on Christmas Day in 1937 in the top flight.
BBC
Rubin Colwill: Cardiff forward admits nerves over Wales World Cup selection
Cardiff City forward Rubin Colwill says he feared he would miss out on World Cup selection having been blighted by a series of injuries this season. Colwill has been named in Robert Page's 26-man squad for the finals in Qatar, which Wales kick-off against the USA on 21 November. The...
BBC
Newport County squad cancelled day off after Leicester defeat - Graham Coughlan
Manager Graham Coughlan says Newport County's players opted to cancel their day off after their EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City. Newport suffered a first loss since Coughlan was appointed last month as they were beaten 3-0 by the Premier League club on Tuesday. Coughlan says his squad decided to...
Netherlands World Cup Preview: Oranje’s Grand Return
The Dutch missed out in 2018 but are back with hopes of making another deep run following a runner-up finish in 2010 and third-place honors in 2014.
BBC
Barnsley paedophile who went on run jailed for 16 years
A paedophile who went on the run twice while awaiting trial for child sex abuse charges has been jailed. Shaun Wightman, 57, went to "incredible lengths" to avoid court, absconding once in August 2021 and again in October, South Yorkshire Police said. The force said on the second occasion he...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Lyon plays Nice; Borussias meet in Germany
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Two Borussias with plenty to prove get the Bundesliga’s 15th round underway when Borussia Dortmund visits Borussia Mönchengladbach. Dortmund’s title challenge is already looking shaky following its 2-0 loss in Wolfsburg on Tuesday. It means Edin Terzić’s team is already six points behind 10-time defending champion Bayern Munich after 14 rounds. Gladbach is in an even worse predicament after its 2-1 loss at relegation-threatened Bochum on Wednesday. Daniel Farke’s team has now lost four of its last five games across all competitions. Gladbach’s bad luck continued with Alassane Plea testing positive for the coronavirus. The French forward has set up more goals for Gladbach than any other player this season, but he’ll miss Dortmund’s visit.
BBC
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp given one-game touchline ban after FA appeal
Jurgen Klopp has been given a one-match touchline suspension after the Football Association appealed against the sanction he received for his sending off against Manchester City. The Liverpool manager initially received a £30,000 fine from an independent regulatory commission. The FA appealed after reviewing the commission's written reasons. The...
ESPN
Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more
Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
Eddie Jones rings the changes as England try to cast off fear of failure
Manu Tuilagi and Billy Vunipola will be rested against Japan on Saturday as coach keeps one eye on the future
BBC
Mark Attanasio: Norwich City's new American director says Canaries 'just felt right'
New Norwich director Mark Attanasio's ultimate aim is to get more involved with the Canaries and help turn them into a "perennial Premier League club". The US businessman, who owns Major League Baseball side Milwaukee Brewers, made his first visit to Carrow Road as a director for Saturday's home Championship game with Middlesbrough.
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
NBC Sports
Bournemouth make easy work of 3-0 victory over Everton (video)
Bournemouth vs Everton recap: The Cherries snapped a four-game losing skid as they breezed past the Toffees, who turned in a truly dismal display, for a 3-0 victory at Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The victory sends Bournemouth (16 points) all the way up to 13th in the Premier League table,...
NBC Sports
USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup
The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday. After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out...
BBC
Saturday's gossip: Maguire, Depay, Mbappe, Felix, Endrick, Mudryk, Bielsa
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sell England defender Harry Maguire next summer and the club may have to accept considerably less than the £80m that he cost to offload the 29-year-old. (Guardian) Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who has been linked with possible moves to Tottenham...
BBC
Analysis: Bournemouth 3-0 Everton
This was a hugely damaging defeat for Everton that leaves them just one point and one place outside the Premier League relegation zone going into the World Cup break. The Toffees have now lost six of their last eight games in all competitions and this latest reverse comes just days after a 4-1 thrashing by the same opposition in the EFL Cup.
Swindon council apologises for error-strewn Covid key worker tribute
Wiltshire council criticised for unveiling plaque littered with mistakes
SB Nation
Graham Potter’s search for answers continues as Chelsea lose again
We came, we saw, we ... got the participation trophy. Then again, did anyone actually expect Chelsea to win? Regardless of how you might rate the job Graham Potter’s done so far, it didn’t seem like anyone actually expected Chelsea to win against Newcastle United at St James’. And so we didn’t.
SB Nation
Jorginho back for Chelsea as Graham Potter looks to try his best against Newcastle United and learn some more
We have just one more game left as we stumble and bumble into the suddenly quite welcome World Cup break, though it’s another tough one, away to high-flying Newcastle United. The trip to St James’ Park will complete this absolute murderer’s row of fixtures this week, against each of the current top three in the Premier League — the level where we want to be, but the level where we’re cleary not.
BBC
Ulster Club SFC: Ballybay face Kilcoo as Errigal Ciaran meet Glen in exciting quarter-final line-up
Coverage: Match reports of all four games on BBC Sport website; highlights of Ballybay v Kilcoo and Errigal Ciaran v Glen. The Ulster Club Football Championship didn't need long to spring into life. With the county championships put to bed until next year, Monaghan kingpins Ballybay set the tone for...
