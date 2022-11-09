ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

This TikTok Shows 'Every Canadians Worst Nightmare' & Yes, It Involves House Hippos (VIDEO)

If you were in Canada in the late '90s, you probably have fond memories of house hippos!. For those who are unaware, "house hippos" were featured in a commercial by the Concerned Children’s Advertisers which shared very realistic "facts" about tiny hippos who live in houses in an effort to get children to question what they see on television.
Narcity

A 600-Year-Old Coin Was Found In Canada & No One Knows How It Got Here (PHOTOS)

A gold coin was recently found on Newfoundland's coast and it may just be the oldest English coin found in Canada. A recent archeological find this summer has uncovered a coin that's estimated to be around 600 years old. That's so old that it actually predates British and French contact in this area.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kimberly Menzies Leaves in Tears After Usman Basically Calls Her "Ugly"

Things looked bleak for several toxic couples on the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Kimberly Menzies’ attempt to win over Usman Umar’s mother had blown up in her face. It was not her fault. How could she impress a woman who disapproved before they even met?
Narcity

Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought She Won $1M Until She Put Her Glasses On

A Lotto Max winner in Alberta initially thought she won $1 million but discovered the total was actually a bit less once she put her glasses on. Linda Gordon from High Prairie bought her ticket at the Dynamic Petro Canada at 4439 52 Avenue in Whitecourt the day before the October 4 Lotto Max draw.
Daily Mail

Aussie tourist’s attempt to bribe a Balinese cleaner with $100 after her tattoo ink stained the sheets backfires spectacularly after they ratted her out to the hotel - as she reveals the easy hack that eventually fixed the issue

An Australian tourist has narrowly avoided paying a $175 fee after the ink from her new tattoo leaked onto the sheets at her Bali resort - as her attempt to bribe the cleaner with $100 also backfired. The Perth mum, who did not want to give her name because she...
Hot 99.1

Future Appears to Confirm He Legally Changed His Last Name to Cash

After living the first 38 years of his life as Nayvadius Wilburn, it appears Future has decided to switch things up and has legally changed his surname to Cash. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Instagram blog Hot_Tones shared a post that revealed Future recently went through with changing his last name to something a little more fitting to his lifestyle. "Future legally changed his last name Wilburn to 'Cash,'" the post reads.
Narcity

Morning Brief: Rare Coins Worth Thousands, The Best Affordable Eats In Niagara & More

TGIF — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: November 11 marks Remembrance Day in Canada (also known as Armistice Day or Veterans Day depending on the country), an opportunity to reflect upon the sacrifices of the men and women who fell in military service to the country. If you're able, I encourage you to attend a community ceremony near you or at least observe two minutes of silence at 11 a.m. local time — the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
Narcity

Toronto's Dealing With A Dead Raccoon Problem & It's Linked To A 'Distemper Outbreak'

Toronto has a dead raccoon problem, and the city is "taking additional steps" to address the issue. On Thursday, the city of Toronto said in a press release that they are "taking immediate action to address the number of service requests related to raccoon distemper and wildlife cadaver pick-up across Toronto."
Narcity

Here's How Air Canada's 'First Class' Compares To Other Airlines From Around The World

Looking to make your air travel fancier? Canadian airlines like Air Canada offer luxurious flight options with premium services, private pod-style seating and gourmet meals, but how does this compare to other airlines?. According to Skytrax's World Airline Awards, some first-class experiences are simply a cut above the rest, with...
Narcity

Toronto Is One Of The Top 25 Best Cities In The World & It Beat Lisbon By A Lot

Toronto was ranked one of the best cities in the world in a new report, and four other Canadian cities also made the list. There are 195 countries in the world with over four million cities. Amazingly, Toronto ranked in the top 25 of the World's Best Cities Report by Resonance Consultancy, a marketing consultant specializing in areas like tourism and real estate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy