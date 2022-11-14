ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Results: Voters in 5 states had abortion access on the ballot. All signaled overwhelming support.

By Hanna Kang
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScSZn_0j57Feax00
Kaye Aries (L) and daughter Robyn Victor, 6, look at one another as brother Kaleb Victor, 12, also participates in the Women's March Action Rally for Reproductive Rights at Mariachi Plaza in Los Angeles, California, on October 8, 2022. DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images; Insider
  • Explore more race results below.
  • Midterm voters signaled overwhelming support for abortion rights.
  • Five states had abortion-related initiatives on their ballot.
  • The midterms were the first national elections after the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision.

Election 2022 Results Explore more election results

The 2022 midterm elections were the first national elections to be conducted following the US Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June, leading five states to place abortion-related initiatives on their ballot.

Voters in all five states — California, Michigan, Montana, Kentucky, and Vermont — signaled overwhelming support for abortion rights.

California

California will enshrine abortion rights into its state constitution after voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved Proposition 1.

The state legislature put the measure on the ballot — which will amend the state's constitution to say that the state cannot take away a person's right to abortion or contraception and will not interfere with reproductive freedoms — around the time of the Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson.

State law will still allow for late-term abortions in special cases and require people who perform these medical procedures to be licensed.

Michigan

Michigan will codify the right to an abortion in its state constitution after well over half of voters voted "yes" on Proposal 3, which will amend the state's constitution to add an individual right to reproductive freedom, including abortion.

Also known as the "Reproductive Freedom for All" measure, Proposal 3 establishes a right to reproductive healthcare, including pregnancy, contraception, sterilization, abortion, and miscarriage management.

It protects those who perform reproductive-related procedures and care from prosecution and would nullify any state laws that restrict access to this care.

Proposal 3 still upholds a state law that restricts abortions past the point of fetal viability, between 24 and 28 weeks of gestation, with exceptions to the health of the patient.

Montana

Montana voters said "no" to Legislative Referendum 131, which if passed, would have added a statute that protects "born-alive" infants.

The statute would have established any infant born alive as a legal person and required healthcare providers to try to preserve the life of the infant.

LR-131 defined a "born-alive" infant as one who has been removed from a womb via abortion, natural or induced labor, or C-section and "breathes, has a beating heart, or has definite movement of voluntary muscles" at any stage of development. The measure, if passed, would have charged medical staff with a $50,000 penalty and/or 20 years of imprisonment if they fail to provide care to keep the infant alive and report the born-alive infant.

Kentucky

Kentucky voters struck down an amendment that would have added language to the state constitution to clarify that the right to an abortion is not protected under the state constitution.

A majority "yes" on Amendment 2 would have added the line "to protect human life, nothing in this Constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion" to the state constitution.

Abortion was banned in Kentucky, except in cases of endangerment to life, after legislators enacted a trigger law following the Supreme Court's ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson.

Currently, there are three lawsuits challenging the abortion law in Kentucky, each of which asserts that the state's constitution provides a right to abortions. If Amendment 3 had passed, it would have curtailed this argument in these lawsuits.

Vermont

More than three-fourths of voters in Vermont said "yes" to Vermont's Proposal 5, which will amend the state's constitution to add language that protects reproductive freedom, including abortion.

Currently, the state of Vermont has no restriction on abortion access and allows for abortions throughout pregnancy.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working

Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Midterm elections: LeBron James makes endorsement in Georgia Senate race

LeBron James endorsed incumbent Democrat Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in the race to maintain his seat against Republican challenger Hershel Walker on Monday. The Los Angeles Lakers star, who lives in California, had yet to make any endorsement for any candidate in the race until the hours prior to Election Day. James directed his message to Georgia voters.
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

A "Leading" Republican Official Has Suddenly Died

Hugh McKean, a "leading" Colorado GOP lawmaker who was serving as the House Minority Leader in Colorado, has died at the age of 55, according to Fox News. In a tweet, the Colorado House Republicans, tweeting at @COHouseGOP, said, "it is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean. Hugh was fiercely passionate about serving the great state of Colorado and will be missed dearly. Funeral services are being planned and details will be made public once finalized."
COLORADO STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
TIME

Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms

Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

728K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy