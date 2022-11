ANNVILLE, Pa. — The New Jersey City University men's basketball team opened up play for the 2022-23 season tonight, Friday, Nov. 11, in the first round of the Rinso Marquette Invitational, hosted by Lebanon Valley College. The Gothic Knights led by as many as five near the midway point of the second half, but unfortunately fell to Neumann University by a final score of 66-64. NJCU will face off with Delaware Valley University tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:00 p.m. in the consolation game.

