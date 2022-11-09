I have a Sky+ HD box. Some of the programmes will not play. All one sees is a blue screen with no audio. I am wondering if there is any way of recovering these programmes? A sky engineer considered that the hard drive had been corrupted. I mentioned this issue previously but at that time there was still a lot of other programmes I could view on the drive. Now I have viewed all of these so there are only the inaccessible programmes left. I’m not sure if it is technically possible to recover programmes in this situation, and if so, who might be able to do it. You can message me if you wish.

2 DAYS AGO