digitalspy.com
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert
A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
digitalspy.com
Rock rivals 2008
Just finished watching this on YouTube. I remember it at the time back in 2008. This really should've been a lot lot better. Unfortunately it was a flop. It's a shame as itv wanted to make a drama out of the x factor. Britain got talent sort of shows!. Michelle...
digitalspy.com
Have the celebs forgotten why they are on the show when they question other peoples motives
I find it funny when some people on the show like Charlene and Sue question why a certain person goes on Im a Celebrity forgetting it is probably the same reason they go on it like themselves which is money. I find it funny when some people question why a...
digitalspy.com
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 6 - November 11 - 9pm - ITV1
Next up, Hancock and Boy George will face the trial and it's an eating one, to which pics and/or the tease will be posted in due course. Anyone would think Christmas is coming given the number of ads we are seeing. Anyways, a lot of excitement for George v Hancock...
Shenae Grimes-Beech explains why she prefers Halloween over Christmas
When you glance at Shenae Grimes-Beech’s social media, you can tell she and her family take Halloween seriously. She revealed to Sam Rubin on the KTLA 5 Morning News that she and her husband, Josh Beech, have been fans of the holiday for a long time. “Before having kids, it was our favorite holiday. Now, […]
digitalspy.com
Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie
Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
digitalspy.com
Eastenders - Sam's Ex Don
So has he gone now? what was the point of him, arriving cooking in Kat's kitchen, that stupid thing with the ring and the proposal - what was the point of the whole thing. His scenes were painful to watch, I was cheering Kat on to actually hit him with the bat within about 10 seconds because he was that annoying.
digitalspy.com
Not looking forward to Whack/Zitney
Really not looking forward to Zack and Whitney.Whitney is so much better away from relationship stories. The ship names should have told the writers everything they need to know....#WHACK #ZITNEY. Another round of Whitney's love life woes doesn't interest me at all to be honest. It's been nice seeing her...
digitalspy.com
Kevin Conroy RIP
Kevin Connor who provided the voice of Batman in the animated series and the classic Mask of the Phantasm has passed away. He finally (sort of) got to play a live action Bruce in CWs Crisis on Infinte Earths event. Sympathy to his family and friends. Ken_Connell wrote: ». Very...
digitalspy.com
BAFTA Breakthrough unveils 2022 creatives – including EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis and Big Boys' Jack Rooke
BAFTA Breakthrough has unveiled its creatives for 2022. EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis is among those named this year, alongside Big Boys writer Jack Rooke, and This Is Going To Hurt star Ambika Mod. Every year, the arts charity’s flagship talent initiative selects a number of...
digitalspy.com
ED - Jimmy King
Holding his right hand side, references to bowels, then later keen to open wine with Nicola asking if he was sure he should be drinking with bellyache.... Are we heading for a health story with Jimmy in the near future? Alcohol related liver disease, or even bowel cancer?. A health...
digitalspy.com
Broadcast vs Streaming, it's a jungle out there....
First official viewing figures for The Crown on Netflix are in.... Netflix joined ratings system Barb last week, meaning viewing figures for the streaming giant's UK audience are available for the first time. About 1.1 million people saw at least one episode of The Crown's season five on TV sets...
digitalspy.com
Best Strictly in ages
It’s just an option, but I thought tonight was the best SCD, certainly of this series…and possibly of the past few years. I cried. But it was also joyous. I don’t personally think it’s even the best of the series - week 4 still stands out to me!
digitalspy.com
Some programmes on Sky box will not play.
I have a Sky+ HD box. Some of the programmes will not play. All one sees is a blue screen with no audio. I am wondering if there is any way of recovering these programmes? A sky engineer considered that the hard drive had been corrupted. I mentioned this issue previously but at that time there was still a lot of other programmes I could view on the drive. Now I have viewed all of these so there are only the inaccessible programmes left. I’m not sure if it is technically possible to recover programmes in this situation, and if so, who might be able to do it. You can message me if you wish.
digitalspy.com
Corrie - Summer (Spoiler)
It has been reported that Summer has a showdown with Mike in Coronation Street Christmas scenes: https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/08/coronation-street-spoilers-new-christmas-scenes-as-summer-ramps-up-risky-baby-plan-17717361/. Summer is such a miserable character, with no redeeming features. I wouldn’t care if she was written out the show for good. Aaron can stay though. Summer is such a miserable character,...
digitalspy.com
Corrie's Tyrone
Who else on here like Tyrone from Coronation Street? and do you think he is good looking? as I do. Alan Halsall is a great actor and he is hot. I like Corrie at the moment as Tyrone is in it a lot due to his storyline with the book.
digitalspy.com
Your favourite UK top five hit single by the Beatles - Wildcard Round
Nine songs have qualified for the final from the heats, which means that one more place in that final is up for grabs. This is the Wildcard Round. The winner of this poll will fill that last remaining place in the final. Please vote for your favourite. You may award...
digitalspy.com
How long before Chris Clenshaw is labelled “the worst Executive Producer of all time” on here?
It is common practice for EastEnders fans to hate the showrunner at present and label them “the worst ever” until the next one comes along. How long before the cycle repeats itself?. How long before Chris Clenshaw is labelled “the worst Executive Producer of all time” on here?...
digitalspy.com
MAFS UK's Pjay Finch reveals which castmate he actually wanted to be paired up with
Married at First Sight UK star Pjay Finch has revealed which castmate he wished he had been coupled up with. Pjay was paired with Jess Potter during his time on the reality dating show, but the couple amicably broke off their relationship before the series ended. Despite remaining good friends...
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 - Week 8 Thread - Sat 12 Nov @ 6:55pm & Sun 13 Nov @ 7:20pm
Ellie & Johannes: Charleston to Friendship by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins from 'Anything Goes'. Helen & Gorka: Salsa to Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber. Kym & Graziano: American Smooth to Chasing Cars by Cinematic Pop. Molly & Carlos: Rumba to All The Man That...
