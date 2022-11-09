ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray has hamstring injury, is day-to-day ahead of Rams-Cardinals

By Skyler Carlin
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals will square off in Week 10, but both of them are dealing with quarterback injuries. With a few days to go until Sunday, Kyler Murray was absent from Wednesday’s practice for the Cardinals due to a hamstring injury and is considered day-to-day.

It’s early in the week, so there is still time for Murray to return to practice and avoid an injury designation for Sunday’s game. We should get a better feel for what Murray’s status is going to be by Friday if he isn’t able to return to practice on Thursday.

Murray’s injury news comes on the same day that Sean McVay revealed that Matthew Stafford entered the league’s concussion protocol for the Rams. Stafford is considered day-to-day, but he’ll need to clear the protocol before Los Angeles decides on his status.

In a game between two NFC West teams desperately searching for wins, we could get a showdown between John Wolford and Colt McCoy on Sunday if Stafford and Murray are inactive.

